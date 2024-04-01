Midway wins first round of Easter Tournament despite late Clayton rally, 13-10

On Saturday, the Midway Raiders baseball team traveled out to South Johnston to participate in an Easter Tournament. Hard at work, the Raiders jumped up to a 13-4 and held on as the Comets rallied six runs with Midway escaping with the win, 13-10.

In the beginning of the game, the Raiders trailed by a run at 3-2 after the first inning. Midway was quiet in the second and third but kept the Comets from busting out, allowing just one run. At the top of the fourth, the Raiders were able to round the bases just once and was still behind by one. Clayton was kept silent once again giving Midway the chance to play catch up. It was in an electric fifth and sixth innings for the Raiders as they clobbered them.

At the top of the fifth, the Raiders went on a tear and were able to round the bases six times to bring them up ahead after trailing by one, to leading by five. Clayton was yet again held to no runs as time was running out after losing their lead. In the sixth, the Raiders once again exploded on the scene, albeit a little less than the previous inning but enough to propel them to a nine run lead at 13-4.

Clayton closed out the sixth and were held scoreless for three straight innings while Midway scored 11 during that period. At the top of the seventh, Clayton finally was able to quiet the hot bats of the Raiders and sent them back to the dugout with no runs. The Comets with just three outs remaining, were suddenly seeing the ball well, knocking out four hits while earning six runs in their endeavor.

Alas, this wasn’t enough and the Raiders escaped the seventh inning securing the win in the Easter Tournament and advance to the next round, 13-10.

John McLamb handled the Comets for six innings, posting 10 strikeouts and allowing only three runs. Five Raiders had two hits a piece in this game: Tripp Westbrook, Carson Tew, Tanner Williams, Wyatt Lucas and Wyatt Herring. Tew led his teams with RBIs, driving in four of the 13 total runs for Midway.

The Raiders sit at 8-3 after this game and will have played the Harnett Central Trojans (9-4) the following Monday (find full coverage of this game in Wednesday’s edition).

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page