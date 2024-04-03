Union’s Hailey King discusses her career and time; aims to aid school in future

It was a rainy day, but spirits were high for the senior pitcher out of Union. Hailey King spoke with the Independent regarding her final days as the ace pitcher for the Spartans.

Upon the Independent’s arrival, King was all smiles as she walked into the admin office.

“I hope you’re not taking pictures, I look horrible!” she joked.

She sat down at the table in the conference room, poised and excited to discuss her time at Union and her softball career. It came as no shock that she was dreading the end of her time as a Spartan, given her shining school spirit. Her career at Union as a tri-athlete began in the eighth grade. When asked how she felt about the end of her chapter and what her school means to her.

“It’s bittersweet. I know I have good things ahead of me, but it’s bittersweet to know this is my last year,” King said. “(Union) has meant a lot to me, this is where I met all my friends that have become family and all my teachers and coaches mean a lot to me.”

She has been playing the softball for a long time, citing she began the playing since she was four. Beginning with baseball, she transitioned to softball and said that it is in her blood as she just found a passion in it. That desire to play the sport has transformed into a successful career.

“I’ve been playing since I was four, starting with baseball then I moved to softball. I’ve played three sports sports since eighth grade and softball is just the one that I know I could be my best at. I just found more of a passion for it. My brother also loves baseball so it just kind of ran in the family.”

King has been pivotal for Union on the mound, keeping the opposition down with accuracy and blazing pitches. Her efforts have aided the Spartans to a 6-3 record and holding second place in the Carolina 1A at 2-2. It’s her experience facing batters in both high school and travel ball that have made her a fierce competitor in the sport. Her power on the mound is balanced out with her prowess at the plate.

According to MaxPreps, showing just two seasons (junior and senior year), she has averaged a .565 at the plate with 13 RBIs, nine doubles, four triples and four home runs. She has led her team into above par seasons over her time at Union. Halfway through her final year as a Spartan, she has spoken highly about how she feels regarding what her team will do. The Spartans will have a huge hole to fill in her absence but she has been working with the younger crew, showing a desire to keep Union competitive in softball.

“I’ve been working with them (newer pitchers) at practice, telling them that if they ever want to work outside of school I’d be more than willing to help them. I’m going to Mount Olive but I’m still here, I really just want to see good play come out of Union, whether they are in middle or high school.”

King has been under the gun on the mound many times, put in hairy situations where she has had to hone in. She credits both high school and travel ball in creating her mental toughness, allowing her to perform under pressure. She cites the times she had been caught with bases loaded and the heat was on. King laughed when asked about humbling moments on the mound.

“I’ve had a lot.” she giggled.

As of this writing, those moments good and bad, have propelled her to a career total of 572 strikeouts, this milestone was in the works starting in her freshman year, when she hit 55 strikeouts in a shortened season. She smiled with pride when asked how she felt getting her 500th K in her career.

“It’s just great because not many get here and I’m just blessed to be able to do something that not everyone can do.”

Though this will be her last year as a student, she didn’t rule out coming back as a coach, showing dedication to the school where it all began. Her drive to bring the Spartans to glory extends beyond just her time as a student.

“That’s funny you ask, because someone told me that I would become a coach,” she said with a laugh “I just love the game and it’s in my blood because my Dad is a coach. Eventually I probably will and I’ll stick with the game for a long time.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page