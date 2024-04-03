Midway runs away in late game over Harnett, 17-11

The Raiders entered in the second of the Easter Invitational and faced the Harnett Central Trojans on the diamond. South Johnston High was treated to a baseball bonanza on Monday as Midway ran away in the late game with the Trojans imploding and taking the loss, 17-11.

The first inning was enticing with both teams staying neck and neck, fighting hard to overcome one another. They cruised into the second tied at two all. Harnett held the explosive Midway team in check and delivered a goose egg to close out the top of the second.

Christian Gainey kept things quiet for Midway and shut down the Trojans in response. Gainey found himself in hot water as Harnett capitalized, seeing the ball the well they were able to get on the bags, putting two runners in play. They earned themselves a walk as well, loading up the bases with only an out to their name. Poised, Gainey locked in and sent the next two hitters back to their dugout with a strikeout and a well placed pitch that resulted in a weak grounder. He fielded the ball for the easy out at first, delivering a scoreless frame to the Trojans. This would be the first of two scoreless innings for the entire game.

The Raiders were gaining steam in the third, playing textbook hit and run baseball. Midway put a runner in play with a single and Wyatt Lucas would follow that up with a triple, sending the runner home, giving the Raiders the lead. McLamb would follow this up with a dot into the shallow outfield that would send Lucas home as they extend their lead to two runs and no outs. Midway would continue with the aggressive play and managed to get on base once again and advance the runner. Unfortunately, some quick reaction plays from the Trojans would snag a player on the run and a weak grounder straight to the shortstop, rapidly put two outs on the board.

Frustration had been mounting for the Trojans as Midway would again be gifted a couple of hits. The Harnett shortstop slammed his fist in the grass as he lost track of a pop fly by Tripp Westbrook that fell to the ground. Finally, the Trojans stopped the bleeding and rallied to the dugout, not knowing that their next at bat would be an explosive one.

It started with a walk and elevated the tensions further as Gainey struggled to find the strike zone. Another batter was walked, putting two Trojans on the bases. Head coach Matthew Creech was irrate with what he saw as an inconsistent strike zone judgment. The plate umpire pulled him aside and they spoke, from here it only got worse for the Raiders. Creech pulled Gainey and put in Dale Martin for relief.

On his first pitch, he got the out off a grounder sent straight to him for the out at first. The next hit was sent to the second baseman and what should have been the second out turned into two runs crossing home to tie up the game from an errant throw to first. Another walk would load the bases. Round and round the Trojans went and before you knew it, seven runs had crossed the plate, from a mixture of walks and well placed hits that propelled Harnett into the lead by five at 9-4.

The Midway dugout held their heads high, but the tension was palable as they came up empty in the fourth even though Harnett was scoreless as well. The rally began in the fifth as Midway dug their heels in and went back to work. It looked as though the Trojans were about to get a taste of their own medicine as the Raiders were on the end of a couple walks that set them up for a high scoring frame.

With the bases loaded, Harnett gifted the Raiders with another walk, handing them a run as they started to chip away at their deficit. A sacrifice was made by Midway and another run crossed the plate to cut the Trojans lead to three. The Raiders would score another run before they were finally shut down from an aggressive run for home that was put out easily. Harnett watched their comfortable lead turn into a worrisome situation as the visitors were heating up, trailing by two, 9-7.

Martin was locked in and his infield had tightened up keeping Harnett to only a run to close out the fifth inning. The Raiders were gaining steam and another trio of runs from their textbook play and smart baserunning, put Harnett on their heels with them now leading only by one. Tanner Williams took over on the mound, looking to close the game out and kept the Trojans in check. Harnett was held scoreless, which would be their undoing. After their strong play in the third, they were outscored six to one by the time they entered the final frame with the game all tied up at 10 all.

It was all downhill for the Raiders and the sense of dread could be felt from the Trojans dugout. The cheers and chirping from the fans and players went eerily quiet, while Midway was visibly ecstatic and hyped up. It started with a walk, much like how it started for the Trojans in third. Then another walk, putting Midway in prime position to snag the lead. Westbrook came in clutch and smacked a laser into no man’s land just past the first baseman and out of reach of the right fielder, sending McLamb home. The Midway side erupted in cheers after a long haul, trying to get past their torrential third inning.

The pitcher for Harnett was clearly frazzled as his pitches became erratic and he would walk another batter, loading up the bases for Midway. The Raiders would smack another shot into no man’s land and the Trojans were helpless and just watched as another two runs crossed the plate. The nerves extended to the outfield, as Harnett went through the entire line up and McLamb would be back at the plate. With only one out to go and runners in scoring position, what should have been the third out dropped to the grass from the deep pop fly, as the outfielder lost the ball in the lights, sending the final two runs of the inning home, 17-10.

The infield was on fire and locked in with McLamb snagging the first out, catching the shallow fly ball and weaving between the foul and fair territory as he tracked it down for the off balance snag. The second baseman made a diving stop for the second out at first off a hard ground ball that almost escaped into the outfield, allowing the Trojans sole run of their final appearance. Finally, Harnett hit a deep fly ball that was easily fielded in center field, ending the game. Midway erupted once again in cheers after coming back from a five point deficit to a six run victory, 17-11.

The Raiders (9-3) will have faced the Cleveland Rams (10-4) in the final round of the Easter Invitational. The Rams had trounced the North Johnston Panthers in their game after the Raiders game, 12-1.

