Coach Steve Mallard talks about Harrells golf team

Head coach for Harrells, Steve Mallard, had a lot to say regarding the program. The Crusaders have had success on the green and fairway this season

The Crusaders have been top notch on the course this season, showing progress when compared the year prior. Mallard had a lot to say about his golfers, citing their dedication and comittment to being better at every turn. Sitting at 4-0 in conference currently, last season, the Crusaders with Grayson Gatton and Jack DuBose leading the Crusaders.

Mallard spoke on the previous season where their inexperience played a role in their subpar play on the course. This year, however, that has changed with his team blossoming, bring more experience and more skilled to the course. Their comittment extends beyond just playing under the Crusaders moniker as they have been working diligently entering into junior tournaments and working all year around on their game.

“I think most of our players are passionate about the game and are trying to get better. I have about three or four players where this is the only sport they participate in,” Mallard commented on their dedication. “So, they’re really excited about this season and how they’ve improved and even trying to get better as the season progresses.”

Golf is a game of precision. One doesn’t simply mindlessly hit the ball and pray the tiny white orb bounces perfectly into putting position. Over their time in endless practicing, the Crusader crew have been perfecting the chip play when approaching the green. Putting is even more critical whereas one mistimed or the wrong speed on a stroke can separate you from a birdie to a par. Along with that their course management has improved but still needs work.

“You’re not playing individuals or teams, you’re playing the course.” Mallard said succinctly to describe what course management is.

He went on to praise the team with these fundamental improvements, but golf is a never ending craft. Mallard spoke about the things that they are still tweaking. Course management, though he saw improvement, was still something that he felt needed to be fixed.

“The consistency over the course of the season, we’ve had some really good matches and some where we have struggled. Course management is the big thing we need to work on and our shot selections.”

The Crusaders are still riding high and are looking to finish out the season strong, Mallard has no doubts that his team will perform and has high hopes for the season.

“I feel good. I still feel like we have our best golf ahead of us, I really do. I really think we’ll continue to improve into qualifying and state (rounds).”

