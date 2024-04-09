Union takes seventh loss on diamond; Lady Spartans ride back to back wins

The Union Spartans split last night against the Pender Patriots, taking the win on the pitch but falling in the diamond.

Baseball

The Spartans hosted the Patriots on Monday and faced some stiff competition. As Union continues to improve bit by bit, the Patriots were able to rack up runs and took the win, 15-0.

It started out rough for the Spartans and it seemed to never end for Union on defense as Pender was able to round the bases five times to get an early lead. The Spartans were able to slow them down and give themselves an opportunity at the plate, but were struck down in order.

Union tightened up on defense and were able to keep them contained. The Patriots were not able to hit at will with Laurencio Grimaldo finding the strike zone and delivering tricky pitches to keep their contact weak. Pender was only able to score one run, but it was Union’s turn at the plate and they needed runs. The Spartans were again rendered inert and were sent down in order, though they made contact, Pender found themselves in the right spot every time.

The game continued on this manner with Union find some contact but unable to capitalize. Pender continuously nickel and dimed the Spartans as they proved to be a menace for the opposing infield. The Patriots walked away with the win, 15-0.

The Spartans (0-7) return to conference play following the game and will have faced the Neuse Charter on Tuesday. Their next game will be on the road as they go on to face county rivals, the Lakewood Leopards (4-8).

Soccer

The Lady Spartans were able to sneak away with the win on Monday as they hosted the Pender Patriots. Union came close to dropping the win as the Patriots were able to close the gap to one and were threatening in the last ten minutes, 3-2.

The Lady Spartans were terrors in the beginning and forced Pender into their own zone for a good chunk of the first half. The Patriots were unable to body Union and force them out. The Spartans were able to get out ahead and by halftime, it was looking like it was going to be an easy win as they led, 3-0.

It was the second half where the Patriots revved up the pressure and Union found themselves now struggling to push out the opposition. Pender scored to cut the lead to two and were amped up for another go at them. The Spartans couldn’t find their rhythm from the previous half and kept losing possession or sending weak passes. With 20 minutes left in the match, Pender nabbed possession deep in Union’s territory. They’d convert this to another goal and were closing in on Union at 3-2.

From here on, it was back and forth, with more of Pender threatening than Union. The Spartans were able to fend them off and made some slick advances of their own but couldn’t find the back of the net. In the final seconds of the game, Pender was close to snagging another goal, but Union came in clutch and shut them down, carrying the ball to midfield for the final whistle. The Lady Spartans took the victory in their first appearance since the break, 3-2.

Union now stands at 6-3 and are riding back to back victories entering their next game which was slated for Tuesday, Apr. 9 against Neuse Charter (2-6). They will be back on the road Thursday when the face county rivals the Lakewood Leopards (0-7).

Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page