Lakewood drops Spartans on diamond, Lady Spartans take softball and soccer

The Lakewood and Union springs sports teams challenged Mother Nature on Thursday evening, deciding to not to postpone their games on a day that strong winds and inclement weather were expected in the area. After dealing with some rain showers early in all contests, the move paid off as all three games were able to be completed. In softball and soccer, it was the Lady Spartans that took victories, but the Leopard boys captured the win over on the baseball field.

Softball

Early rain showers briefly postponed the start of the softball matchup between Union and Lakewood but the teams quickly took to the field and got underway. The Lady Spartans jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, thanks to a leadoff triple from Hailey King, who later completed her trip around the bases thanks to a passed ball.

After that, Union really went to work in the second inning, posting six more runs to break the game open with a 7-0 lead.

Both teams were quiet in the third inning but two more runs in the top of the fourth inning were pushing the contest closer to being finished early with the score now at 9-0.

The Lady Spartans plated three more runs in the fifth inning to make it 12-0. With Lakewood needing to earn back those three runs to keep the game going, the Lady Leopards could only score Anna Cashwell in the bottom of the fifth and the game ended there at 12-1.

Leading the offense for Union was King, Morgan Smith, and Hailey Hazelwood all with two hits apiece. Ariyona Spearman, Chloe Smith, and Ruth Serrano all had one hit for the Lady Spartans. With the win, Union is now 7-3 overall and 3-2 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They have a pair of home games scheduled for next week, first against Rosewood on Monday then against North Duplin on Thursday.

For Lakewood, they drop to 1-12 overall and 0-5 in conference play. Next up for them is a trip to North Duplin on Tuesday and a home contest against Hobbton on Thursday.

Soccer

Over on the soccer field, the same shower briefly delayed the start of the contest before the game got underway just after its scheduled start time. In the contest, it was another dominant effort from the Lady Spartans that helped push Union to a shutout victory over the Lady Leopards by the final score of 6-0.

This victory puts the Lady Spartans at 7-4 on the season and 4-2 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They have a pair of home games scheduled for next week, first against Rosewood on Monday then against North Duplin on Thursday.

For Lakewood, they drop to 0-9 overall and 0-3 in conference play. They still had a date with Neuse Charter on Friday night before concluding their week. Then next week, coming up for the Lady Leopards is a trip to North Duplin on Tuesday and a home game against Hobbton Thursday.

Baseball

The baseball game actually got started early on Thursday evening, with both teams enduring the falling rain throughout the first inning. After Union initially got into an early scoring situation, the opportunity was squandered on an inopportune double-play and the Spartans were left shut out for the time being.

Lakewood, on the other hand, went right to work in the bottom of the first. With the Union defense struggling, the Leopards posted six runs in the first to blow the game wide open right from the gate.

Though the Spartans got one run back in the top of the second, the Lakewood onslaught continued with three more runs being scored in each the second and third innings. After three completed innings, the Leopards led 12-1.

Both teams posted one run each in the fourth, bringing the tally to 13-2, but Union failed to generate any more offense in the top of the fifth and the game ended there with the mercy-rule, 13-2.

Landon Neal at a big game for the Leopards, getting three hits and two RBIs. Rylan Godbold, Samuel Johnson, Heath Britt, and Garrison Harter all had one hit for Lakewood.

With the win, the Leopards are now 5-9 overall and 2-3 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They still had a matchup with Neuse Charter pending on Friday before tangling with North Duplin on the road on Tuesday and with Hobbton at home on Thursday.

For Union, they fall to 0-9 overall and 0-6 in league play. Home games against Rosewood and North Duplin on Monday and Thursday await the Spartans next week.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page