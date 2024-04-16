Hobbton continues to improve; Fussell leads team in tough conference

The Wildcats are looking to rise to the top and are on course to settle in the middle of the pack of the Carolina 1A. Jason Fussell and his crew are looking to take the remainder of the season and finish strong for a good spot in the state playoffs.

Hobbton has had an up and down year after starting out strong, in their first six games they had only one loss, falling to Heide Trask 5-0, but getting their revenge with a 22-13 win over the Titans. Since their loss to Rosewood, it has been tough sledding. The Wildcats are a young bunch, with 21 sophomores and freshmen, the player leadership is sparse with only five seniors.

Prior to this interview, the Wildcats took North Duplin the distance and held their own against a stout conference foe. Hobbton had a great third inning with a four run plate appearance and held the lead for four innings. The game would end after the Rebels rolled out a three run rally in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.

“Youth takes its toll sometimes,” He said.

This hasn’t deterred coach Fussell who is confident in his team to compete at the next level. He praised the Wildcats for their absorption of the program ethos and roles on the team. Despite their inexperience, Hobbton has been competitive in most of their games, with their biggest loss coming at the hands of the Rosewood Eagles in a shutout loss, 10-0. They currently hold the No. 1 spot in the Carolina 1A.

“I feel good we are getting better every week. The young guys are starting to acclimate to varsity baseball,” he said. “It’s not their fault technically, they should be playing junior varsity, but with only five upper classmen, some of them have been thrown to the fire early.”

Fussell did note they have struggled to find the strike zone this season and playing defense. These shortcomings he attributes to the inexperience of his players. On the other side of the coin, however, he added that the youth has been a strong point as well, noting their toughness and tenacity in game. He pointed out his freshman pitcher, Caden Martin. He pitched six innings allowing only three hits and walked two batters on the mound.

It his under classmen who have come up clutch in certain circumstances with big hits and clutch plays that have kept the Wildcats competitive this season. With a contentious conference where it’s anyone’s game, this high powered Hobbton squad is staying in it and playing hard until the final game.

This week will be a tough one Fussell told the Independent, they have three games in three days. They will have to face the Neuse Charter Cougars and Rosewood for the second time this season, both of whom handed them their first two conference losses. This week is a big one with the Wildcats in a position to jump up to third in the standings and spoil the Eagles clean conference record. Fussell remained stoic in his response to the hard challenge ahead.

“We’re gonna play the hand we were dealt.”

