Harrells’ Batts looks to instill confidence in up-and-comers

The Lady Crusaders have been in a rut this season, but has been climbing out of it. The tri-athlete, Sabrina Batts goes in depth about her time in the diamond and what she thinks is ahead for Harrells.

Batts has been playing softball all her life with the influence of her family. They all were about her taking her skills into softball and her mother being a former player helped reinforce that sway. She cited their love and support that has been the foundation for her success as the star pitcher for the team.

“I had a good support system that helped bring me into the sport.”

Batts is known for her animated face in competition. The competitive nature that is encapsulated in a small frame is enormous, from the scowl when a pitch is off to the biggest smile at a joke or strong hit that gets her team a run. Behind that fiery persona was a well mannered young lady who even acknowledged her demeanor in games and made light of it, but had said it was something she has worked on to help keep her in check as well.

Aside from the facial expressions, the former Wallace athlete has found success as a Crusader. Batts thrives in the pressure in the circle and one could see that in the fire behind her pitches.

“I feel like I have a lot of power in the circle. It’s hard to explain, but the way the defense plays behind me, depends on how I’m throwing. If I’m hitting my spots, the defense doesn’t have to do as much. But I’m missing, my defense is antsy and they don’t want to mess up. I just like the responsibility and the control.” she said.

As a senior, Batts understands her time in the circle is coming to an end. She has come to the conclusion after a lengthy time mulling it over, that she is done with sports after high school. This wasn’t an easy decision for the star pitcher, but her aim is go into nursing and she wants to focus on that. A believer in God she admitted to being scared but is ready to walk ahead knowing He has got her back.

Until then she is hoping to instill stoic resolve in those who are coming up in the sport and reminding them that everything is going to be okay, emotions happen but you have to control them. She understands the pressure of being in the circle with all eyes on you and how one bad pitch can radically change the game. Though she will no longer be participating in the sport, she wanted to give her team reassurance when her time is up.

“It’s okay to show emotions and okay to be frustrated or down, but you just have to learn to control those emotions in the moment.”

Looking forward, she has high hopes for the team as her senior year comes to a close. Batts has said that the Lady Crusaders confidence has been down and said this has been the problem with Harrells with their season. Batts was firm that this can be fixed and is hopeful for a turnaround, especially after their win against Faith Christian who is the No. 2 in their conference.

“I think Tuesday, we finally realized we were a good team, we’re not a terrible team, we just had different situations that we were put in. I think that win was a confidence booster and we kept it tied for three innings and went to ten innings. We can beat anyone we want to, we can do it, we just have to sit back, relax and play ball.”

