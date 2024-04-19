Raiders lose back to back games against Lady Horses in mercy rule shutouts

The Dark Horses and Raiders renewed an old rivalry on the pitch Tuesday night as they would battle for first place in the conference, but Clinton showed why they have been the juggernaut of the conference, taking down Midway in shutout fashion, 9-0.

The Dark Horses applied pressure early having possession for the first ten minutes and they had multiple chances to score. The Raider goalie was up for the task and Clinton struggled finding the back of the net. That would all change when Kenzie Yang steal possession and set up Sophia Jackson who headed it in to make 1-0 Clinton 10:39 into the game.

It would not take the Horses long to get another as Sophia Jackson would take a pass from Bella Boney this time and score to make it 2-0. The Dark Horses kept the pedal to the metal as Caroline Holland would score on a pass that deflected off a midway defender to make it 3-0. The Raiders were in hot water and the Horses wouldn’t let up and shortly after their third goal, Ava Willford would take a Raider turnover and find Larkin Best to make it 4-0.

Clinton’s Kenzie Yang would take a pass from Larkin Best and find the back of the net to make it 5-0. The Raiders would switch goalies and had some success slowing down the opposition for a little while, but it wouldn’t last long. Sophia Jackson would take a turnover and score from a long way out to make it 6-0. The Horses would score again when Bridget Rentz would find Kenzie Yang, who would score again. Clinton scored one more time before halftime as Jenna Jackson would take a pass from Caroline Holland to make it 8-0.

The Raiders would come out of the break hold the Horses at bay for a while but it would be an early night for Midway. Clinton was awarded a free kick and Ava Williford would sink it make it 9-0 and end the game.

The Dark Horses improved to 7-6 on the season and 4-0 in conference play and would travel to Midway on Thursday. The Raiders fell to 1-11-1 on the season and 1-1-1 in conference play.

The next game was much the same as they shutout the Raiders once more to complete the series sweep, 9-0. Sophia Jackson would earn the hattie and Williford would be right behind her with two goals and three assists.

