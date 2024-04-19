Dark Horses trounced in series opener against Raiders, 10-0

Clinton catcher, Cooper Sessoms, waits patiently for Midway’s Camden Wilson. Wilson attempted to tag up on a fly to rightfield, but Clitnon’s Will Bass delivered a strike to home plate to end the Raiders half of the fifth inning.

Clinton’s Jaxson Smith transfers the ball from his glove as he prepares to throw to first for a seventh inning out.

The Midway Raiders traveled to take on their favorite rivals on Tuesday night, the Clinton Dark Horses, in a Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup. This game leaned in the favor of the Raiders right from the start as they went on to secure a 10-0 victory to bounce back from a loss one night earlier.

Right from the jump, the Raiders established control and never looked back, posting five first inning runs to soak up the momentum. Three singles got things started, one from Wyatt Herring, Carson Tew, and John McLamb. McLamb’s hit scored Tew, putting Midway ahead 1-0. Wyatt Lucas got an infield sacrifice to the third baseman but Tew got the run in the process to make it 2-0. Later, a hit from Tripp Westbrook scored Camden Wilson, who was running for McLamb, to make it 3-0. Tanner Williams got aboard on a single and was followed by Wyatt Scott, who reached on error. Another fielder’s choice got the second out of the inning but it was an attempted double-play that went errant, allowing Williams and Westbrook to score to make it 5-0.

From there, the scoring really slowed down as it wasn’t until the top of the third before the Raiders scored again. This one came on a flyball into right field from Scott, which scored Westbrook, who had singled a couple batters earlier.

Now at 6-0, the score didn’t change again until the fifth inning when Midway added another run. Tew scored this run as he drew a walk to start things off and was moved around on hits by McLamb and Lucas.

Midway put the exclamation point on things in the top of the seventh when they tacked on three more runs to reach the 10-0 final tally. Luke Peterson got things started with a walk and was replaced with courtesy runner Wilson Mayo. Mayo was moved over on a single by Herring and an error by Tew loaded up the bases. McLamb hit a single into right field to score Mayo and Herring then another sacrifice by Lucas scored Tew for the third time.

With Clinton only able to get one runner aboard in the bottom of the second, the contest ended there with the final tally of 10-0.

Leaders for Midway were McLamb with three hits and Herring with two hits. Scott, Williams, Tew, and Westbrook all had one hit apiece.

For Clinton, Camden Davis, Will Bass, Brennon Bell, Connor Tyner, and Cooper Sessoms all had one hit apiece.

With the victory, the Raiders improved to 12-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play. Clinton is now 9-4 overall and 1-3 in league play.

See full coverage of the following game in the series in Saturday’s edition.

