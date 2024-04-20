Leopards take trio of losses against the Wildcats

Hobbton dismantled the Leopards on Thursday on all three fronts, taking wins in both diamonds and shutting out Lakewood on the pitch.

Baseball

The Lakewood Leopards hosted Hobbton for conference play, the Wildcats were able to overcome the three run deficit to snatch the win, 7-3.

The home team started off strong, keeping the Wildcats quiet for the first two innings. Lakewood fought valiantly and fired off two runs in the first inning, and followed it up with another run in the second to lead, 3-0. Hobbton stayed on course however, and methodically chipped away at the deficit.

Lakewood didn’t lie down for the Wildcats and forced the issue but they couldn’t score themselves. Hobbton scored three runs in three innings to tie things up. The Leopards were once again unable to score any runs and the Wildcats took over in the sixth. Hobbton rounded the bases twice to take the lead, putting the Leopards in the hot seat.

The bats remained cold for Lakewood and Hobbton would take the victory after another pair of runs in the seventh, 7-3.

The Wildcats hold third place in the conference behind, Rosewood and North Duplin. They are holding a 4-4 conference record with a 10-7 overall and will have to face a tough East Bladen Eagles and the No. 2 in conference North Duplin to end the regular season.

Lakewood falls to 5-11 and holds fourth place in the Carolina 1A at 2-5, sharing the spot with Neuse Charter. Their last week in the regular season will be against the Cougars of Neuse Charter and the No. 1 Rosewood Eagles.

Softball

The Lady Leopards were defeated by the Wildcats on Thursday in a 15-9 in an intense conference game.

Lakewood had the lead early on, firing on all cylinders putting Hobbton in dire straits. The Lady Wildcats were able to push the envelope and brought themselves back into the game. The pitching in this contest caused the Leopards to struggle, but Hobbton also was struggling in the circle, making the game high scoring with both sides getting on the bags.

The Lady Cats took off and pushed to double digits, setting themselves for the win scoring 15 runs while Lakewood could only get to five. The Leopards pushed back hard and started to rally and pulled themselves back into it.

Leopard Danica Carter was hit in the knee off a Wildcat hit and she was unable to continue even though she tried to push through the pain.

Hobbton would take the win, despite the late Lakewood rally, 15-9

Lakewood falls to 1-14 and shutout in conference play at 0-6. Their final game will be against the No. 2 team in the league as they face the Rosewood Eagles.

Hobbton collects their second win on the year and sit at 2-12, holding fourth place at 2-4. They have a loaded schedule next week as they face three strong opponents to close out their season as they square off with East Bladen, No. 3 Union and No. 1 North Duplin.

Soccer

The No. 1 Hobbton Wildcats arrived at the Leopard’s pitch ready to play, shutting out Lakewood 9-0.

It was no contest for Hobbton as Lakewood struggled to get anything rolling. The Wildcats scored quickly and from there it was downhill for the visitors. The Leopard’s goalie was playing hard but couldn’t stop the Wildcats high-powered offense and by halftime it was 5-0.

In the second half, Hobbton continued their dominant play and tacked on three more goals. Lakewood was mercy ruled early in the second half as the Leopard’s would end the game on an own goal scenario.

The Leopards remain winless at 0-11 and are in last place in their conference. Next week, they face off against North Duplin, Neuse Charter and Rosewood to cap off the regular season.

The Lady Cat still reign supreme on the pitch over the Carolina 1A at 11-2 overall with a 6-0 league record. Next week they will take on the Rosewood Eagles, the No. 3 Union Spartans and North Duplin.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page