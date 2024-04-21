Clinton native Johnny Boykin to take over football program

After a long search and plenty of interviews, Clinton High School has found its new football coach.

Johnny Boykin was selected to take the reins as the replacement to Cory Johnson and is looking to lead the team into another successful season. Boykin was part of the Clinton championship team back in the 1990s and plans to improve upon the program.

Boykin had all the football players file into the auditorium to meet with them on Friday. The standards were clear when he explained there will be no hoodies on heads or ear buds in when they come together. He went on to discuss his plans for the team and credited them with their resilience and sticking together after their former coach departed.

His plans are extensive and he said he is looking to keep the Dark Horse train of dominance rolling, with plans to bring the team out of the gridiron and into the community. When the meeting came to a close, there were plenty of hands raised for questions. Many questions were regarding when they would begin practicing.

Check back in next week’s edition for an inside look on Boykin and his plans for the Dark Horses.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page