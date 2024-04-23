Lady Spartans topple Patriots on pitch and diamond

The Lady Spartans continue to climb high in their record with both softball and soccer snagging wins over the Patriots. Union still seeks that elusive notch in the win column after a beatdown on Monday, 19-1.

Baseball

The Spartans traveled out to Pender County to take on the Patriots on the road. It didn’t end the way they had hoped and they found themselves on the receiving end of a beating, 19-1.

Union did what they could but the Patriots were able to stack up run after run, putting the game in a tailspin for the Spartans. They had managed to score a solitary run but this was far fewer than what they needed to take the elusive victory. Their losing skid grows to 12 as they fall, 19-1.

The Spartans will have played the Hobbton Wildcats on Tuesday (find full coverage online) and then they return home to face the Neuse Charter Cougars on Thursday.

Softball

The Lady Spartans played textbook ball against the Patriots on the road this past Monday and were able to control the low scoring game, walking away victorious, 4-1.

The majority of the scoring came in the first inning with Union taking three runs in the top of the first, thanks to Chloe Smith hitting a home run to bring three runs in. The Patriots would get a run of their own to make it 3-1 after the first frame. From there it was all in the circle and the defense as the game would be left scoreless for the next five innings. Hailey King kept them in check setting down 14 batters on strikes to render their offense inert.

The Spartans would secure an insurance run to separate them from the Patriots by three with Pender unable to score in the final frame. Union took the win, 4-1.

The Lady Spartans sit in third place in the Carolina 1A and will have faced the Hobbton Wildcats on Tuesday (find full coverage online) in their final game of the regular season.

Soccer

Union dominated the Lady Patriots on the pitch on Monday, shutting them out and adding another win to their streak, 5-0.

It was slow going in the first half as the Patriots battled the Spartans for supremacy on the pitch. Union would get on the board and this would be followed up with another goal to make it 2-0. The power play went on and Pender couldn’t get their offense to hit anything in the back of the net. Luckily for the Patriots neither could Union but what would follow would be the final nail in their coffin.

After the halftime break, the Lady Spartans would rev up their production, leaving the Patriots in the dust. Union managed to add three more before the final whistle while Pender fell flat. The Lady Spartans came away with another victory, extending their streak to four in a row, 5-0.

They will have faced the Hobbton Wildcats on Tuesday (find full coverage online) following that game their last conference match will be against the Neuse Charter Cougars on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page