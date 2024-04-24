Dark Horse diamond to be named for Raynor

This coming Friday, Clinton High will be celebrating one of its long-standing baseball coaches. Jimmy Raynor played a pivotal role in the baseball program for the Dark Horses. In honor of his contributions to the program and the community, the baseball diamond will be named after him.

Raynor was the head coach for the Dark Horse baseball team for 25 years and that influence extends even to this day with the lineage of players who have followed in his footsteps.

Raynor’s heart swelled with pride knowing that his name will forever be enshrined in the campus.

The former pitcher did a short stint with the Dodgers and played on their farm team, but chose to come back to teach and coach at his alma mater. That choice helped elevate the Dark Horses on the diamond, leading to a number of successful years and conference titles that Clinton has on display in their crowded trophy closet.

Find the full story and interview with this lauded coach in Saturday’s edition of the Sampson Independent.

