Fleury, Sumner spearhead food drive with 5K

Those who ran hold up their signs proudly along with a few holding up signs of encouragement.

Filling up the SUV was not hard with plenty of food to deliver to the food pantry.

Filling up the SUV was not hard with plenty of food to deliver to the food pantry.

Filling up the SUV was not hard with plenty of food to deliver to the food pantry.

Those who ran hold up their signs proudly along with a few holding up signs of encouragement.

Those who ran hold up their signs proudly along with a few holding up signs of encouragement.

The runners show excitement on the asphalt and burst through the banner to kick off the fundraiser.

The runners show excitement on the asphalt and burst through the banner to kick off the fundraiser.

On a Saturday, Lady Dark Horse Sophia Fleury and Clinton’s National Honor Society put together a food drive for the community.

Knowing that nothing had been organized this year, Fleury took it upon herself to make it a reality. Another member of the club was Brock Sumner, who was pivotal in helping bring the food drive to life. They combined their creative juices and thought of how to come up with an activity to promote the event. They decided on holding a 5K race and the entry would simply be canned foods for the Clinton High School food pantry.

“We planned for it and officially set the date in January of this year. Since then, we have been trying to get the word out and have been speaking to different sports teams, clubs, and students and staff of the school. I went inside of the pantry last week and seeing boxes close to being empty of some of the student’s favorite foods really motivated me to make this a successful event,” Fleury said regarding the planning and motivation behind the 5K fundraiser.

After the event was said and done, their efforts paid off with over 40 runners signing up and taking to the asphalt and run for a good cause, that raised over 250 pounds of non-perishables and canned foods. In addition to the already successful gains, the First Methodist Church donated a $250 to Walmart to add on. Around the community they received an additional $300 to add to the school’s pantry and the community outreach.

Fleury was elated by the community’s willingness to come together and help elevate the event, collecting donations for those who’ve fallen on hard times.

“This fundraiser meant a lot to me because it helped share my love of running with others and to also give back to my community. Seeing everyone show up Saturday and the amount of foods we collected was moving. It showed the support and love that the community was willing to give to CHS and its students,” Fleury said.

This won’t be the last time Clinton High will be involved in this outreach program, with Fleury stating that they will be aiming to make this a tradition for years to come. Those empty boxes she saw in the pantry made quite the impact and that image was enough to prompt something that could now be a staple for the high school.

Fleury was humbled by the help she received and was more than willing to share the love and spotlight to all of those involved.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Brock Sumner for helping my ideas become an event, donations, Mrs. Alicia Sumner taking pictures, the soccer and track team, my coaches and teachers, my friends and helpers, and my parents. Thank you for everyone who donated, ran and helped.”

Ever the optimist, she was excited about the prospect of this being something the school can continue on and help bring Clinton City Schools and the high school closer in a goal to take care of each other, no matter the circumstances.

“Hopefully this can be a yearly thing that can continue to grow and connect our community.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page