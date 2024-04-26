Harrells soccer looks to climb higher; Clinton aims to move up in tight contest in SAC-6

The Carolina 1A conference came to a close this past week, the SAC-6 and the NCISAA Independent will be wrapping up next week.

Clinton

Baseball

The Dark Horses scored a pair of wins this week over their conference foes, taking down both Red Springs and St. Pauls in back to back games. The Horses are holding steady in fourth place in the SAC-6 at 3-4, as they aim to push ahead in the standings.

They escaped defeat against the Red Devils on Monday 6-5, keeping them down at the bottom in the league. They followed that up with a beatdown of the Bulldogs the following day in an 8-2 routing. Looking ahead after their game on Friday, they’ll have their eyes set on spoiling Fairmont’s position in the SAC-6 after they go the East Bladen Eagles.

Softball

Clinton is struggling in the SAC-6, riding a three game losing streak that has continued from last week after a pair of losses to Midway and falling to St. Pauls on Tuesday, 9-2. Currently, they sit at 5-10 and have only won one game in league play at 1-5.

After they face the Bulldogs once more on Friday, they will have their hands full as they end the season, taking on Fairmont and Red Springs. They need all three wins to elevate them past the bottom three positions to try and salvage their season.

Soccer

The Lady Horses have been indomitable on the pitch, easily sacking all the competition in league play as they sit at 7-0 in the SAC-6, holding the No. 1 spot.

They’ve made quick work of everyone they have faced this week, shutting out St. Pauls 9-0 on Tuesday in 40 minutes, then taking down the East Duplin Panthers, 7-1. Moving forward, the games get a bit tougher where they will compete outside of the league where they will take on the Richmond Raiders at home and the Seaforth Hawks on the road.

Harrells

Baseball

The Crusaders took a pair of losses this past week as they faced the Wilmington Christian Patriots and the Faith Christian Patriots.

They lost to Wilmington on Tuesday 4-1 then lost to Faith 3-0 on the road to put them at 8-8 on the year and 4-3 in league play. Their last encounter with Faith Christian was a blowout loss but they manage to contain the Patriots this round. Next week, they’ll have their last conference game of the regular season on May 2 after they face their county neighbors, the Mintz Christian Lions on Apr. 30.

Softball

Harrells softball went 1-1 on the week, toppling the Wilmington Patriots and losing in extra innings to Faith Christian. Currently, they sit at 6-10 overall and in fourth in conference at 1-5.

The Lady Crusaders walloped the Patriots 10-0 on Tuesday. Facing Faith Christian, once again it was a barn burner but this time it didn’t go their way. After they went five scoreless innings, things heated up in the sixth and seventh. Faith scored three in the bottom of the six to Harrells one. The Lady Crusaders bounced back to tie it up and silenced the Patriots to send it into extra innings. It would end quickly however, as Harrells was quiet but Faith got the go ahead run to end the game, 4-3.

Next week they have a full plate of games to cap off the season as they face Freedom Christian and the GRACE Christian Eagles at home followed by the Grace Christian Crusaders.

Soccer

The Lady Crusaders are riding high currently on a three game winning streak after a pair of wins this week. They sit dead even on the year at 7-7 and in third place at 3-5 in the conference.

They took down the Carolina Friends Quakers in a close match, shutting them out two goals at 2-0. They followed that up with another road game against their conference rivals, the Faith Christian Patriots, which they defeated, 3-1.

Next week, they will face the Oakwood Eagles who currently stand in their way of the second place. They follow that match up with the Kerr-Vance Trojans to end the season and conference play. Both matches are slated for home venue.

Midway

Baseball

Midway had a short one this past week, facing the Red Devils of Red Springs in two games.

Their first meeting this week went the full seven innings in their routing of Red Springs, 17-2. They will have faced them on Friday for their last encounter of the regular season. Looking ahead they have just one more conference foe to face before the regular season closes as they take on the St. Pauls Bulldogs on Apr. 30 and May 3.

The Raiders are sitting pretty at the top of the SAC-6, sitting at 6-1 and 14-5 overall.

Softball

The Lady Raiders toppled the Red Springs Lady Devils in a 17-0 routing, they followed that with a close loss to the Harnett Central Trojans 8-6.

As it stands, they remain undefeated in conference play at 7-0 and are looking to keep that train rolling. Next week, they will face the St. Pauls Lady Bulldogs at home and on the road. The Bulldogs are right there with them at the top of the SAC-6 at 7-0 and are looking to spoil their unblemished record.

Soccer

Midway only had one game this week and fell in a close match against the Lady Devils. They lost by one goal at 5-4.

As it stands, the Lady Raiders are in third place at 1-3-1 and will be looking to change things as the week unfolds. They open it up with another meeting with the Red Devils, looking to avenge their most recent loss to them. They follow that with a pair of matches against the St. Pauls Lady Dogs on Apr. 30 and May 3.

Currently, the Lady Raiders are sitting at 1-13-1 overall this season.

