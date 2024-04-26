Leopards trounced on the diamond; Rosewood ekes out win on pitch, 3-2

Lakewood’s senior night was soured by the Rosewood Eagles on Thursday as they routed the home team on both diamonds. The Lady Leopards came close to earning their first win of the season but fell a goal short, 3-2.

Baseball

The Leopards hosted the No. 1 Rosewood Eagles and were met with tremendous force, getting routed early and taking the loss to cap off the regular season, 14-0.

Lakewood started off strong in the early goings of the game, holding the fierce Eagles to only three runs in the top of the first. Upon the Leopards at bat, they ran into trouble. Rosewood held Lakewood down as they struggled to get anything going as they were dropped one by one. This tempo continued with Lakewood doing their best to stifle the visitors for the next five innings before the final nail in the coffin was delivered in the fifth.

Rosewood piled on five runs putting them up 14 runs while Lakewood walked away empty handed with zero. The Leopards were shut out, 14-0.

Lakewood caps off the year at 7-12, taking fourth in the Carolina 1A conference.

Softball

The Lady Leopards had an even more difficul encounter with Rosewood, as the No. 2 Eagles trounced them 20-1.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for Lakewood as the Eagles had their number, repeating the success they had against them earlier this season. By the third inning, Rosewood was up 11-0, sending the Leopards into a tailspin. The game ended in a whimper as the Lady Leopards took the loss, 20-1.

The Lady Leopards finish out the year at 1-15 and placed fifth in their conference.

Soccer

The Lakewood girls soccer team was poised to snag their first win of the season. On the pitch, the Lady Leopards fought valiantly but Rosewood would sneak by them to take the win, 3-2.

In the first half it was back and forth with neither team willing to budge as they were battling it out for pride in the final game of the season. Lakewood’s Trinity Bell would score the first goal for the Leopards, ending their four game scroeless streak, to make it 1-0. Unfortunately, the Eagles would battle back and get a goal of their own to tie things up. By halftime, the teams were deadlocked unable to put another up before the break, leaving the match tied at 1-1.

In the second, both teams took to the pitch and fought hard once more. Neck and neck they stayed as neither team was willing to suffer another loss. The matched each other goal for goal, before Rosewood would send the final shot that would decide the match, going home with the win 3-2.

The Lady Leopards finish out their season at 0-15 and in last place in the Carolina 1A conference.

The Leopards will be waiting for the conference playoff schedule.

