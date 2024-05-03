After wrapping up Southeastern Athletic Conference play undefeated, the Clinton Lady Dark Horses have picked up a few late-season non-conference games to prepare them for upcoming NCHSAA 2A State Soccer Playoffs. Picking up a game against Richmond, Clinton got past the Lady Raiders, earning a 2-0 shutout. Ava Williford got both of the Lady Dark Horses goals, tallying one in each half to provide the 2-0 cushion. On Thursday night at Seaforth, a potential playoff opponent, Clinton lost a 5-0 contest. Clinton is now 13-8 overall. They ended conference play at 8-0. They were set to hit the road for a couple more games next week, first up to West Johnson on Monday and to Franklin Academy on Wednesday. The NCHSAA 2A State Soccer Playoffs are set to begin the week after next.