Raiders run away from West Bladen, Clinton

It was another successful golf season for the Midway Raiders, who claimed yet another SAC-6 Conference title on Monday, keeping their long-running streak of doing so alive. Though this time it wasn’t in undefeated fashion as it has happened so many years prior, the Midway will still fill their trophy case with more championship hardware.

The Raiders shot a team score of 318 on Monday, pacing themselves quite a bit ahead of second place West Bladen, who had a 339, and Clinton who posted a 343. Kaison Marley sank a 20-foot putt on the final hole to secure medalist honors in the match with a score of 73, leap-frogging over teammate Dakota Bedard, who shot 74, and West Bladen’s Daniel Gustafson, who shot 75.

Other scorers for Midway were Chase Jackson with 83, Connor Jackson with 88 and Jonathan Stephenson with 94.

Shooting for Clinton was Finn Howard with a 77, Brock Sumner an 84, Hayden Boney and Ayden Lamb each with 91, and Ryan Freeman with a 97.

Also at the conclusion of the event, Marley was announced as the SAC-6 Conference Player of the Year.