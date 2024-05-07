Horses win in dominant fashion, 21-4, to close season

Roady Carter connects for a line drive up the middle and an RBI single in the third inning.

Clinton’s Alex Evans crosses second base as he fires the ball to first base to complete this third inning double play.

The Clinton Dark Horses concluded their regular season baseball schedule on Friday night, hosting conference foe Fairmont on Senior Night. It was a joyous night for the Clinton seniors as they and the rest of the Dark Horses quickly dispatched of the Golden Tornadoes, 21-4.

The game began in such a way that looked to be an exciting contest. Clinton plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning but Fairmont struck back in the top of the second, getting two runs back to make it 3-2.

But, that’s where the Tornadoes really fizzled out. The Dark Horses quickly put an exclamation mark on things in the bottom of the second, posting an impressive 12 runs in the inning to blow the game wide open with an overwhelming lead of 15-3.

Again, the Golden Tornadoes tallied another run in the third, but was no where near enough, especially when Clinton piled on five more runs on in the bottom of the third to jolt their lead to 20-3.

Instead of ending under the “15 after three” mercy rule, the game was finished out to five innings, where each team tacked on one more run to hit the final tally of 21-4.

Alex Evans led the charge for the Dark Horses, getting three hits, five runs batted in, and scoring a run himself. Camden Davis had two hits to bring in three runs and Jaxson Smith had two hits to score two runs. Will Bass, Brennon Bell, Cooper Sessoms, Zyhan Wallace, Roady Carter, and Peyton Moore all had one hit apiece.

Celebrating their senior nights were Camden Davis, Will Bass, Nelson Vann, Connor Tyner, and Alex Evans. They all aided Clinton to a solid 2024 season as the wrap up regular season play at 15-5 overall and 6-4 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play, which was good enough for a third place finish.

Next up for the Dark Horses is an NCHSAA State 2A Baseball playoffs date, with an opponent and location still to be determined. Seeding and bracketing was set to take place on Monday with first round action getting underway on Tuesday.