Jorge, Rangel lead all-business Lady Wildcats in 12-0 drubbing

Denisse Jorge works the ball midfield. She had She had four goals.

Brianna Rangel moves the ball into position for one of her three goals.

McKayla Harris moves the bal downfield She had two goals on the night.

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats cruised into the second round of the soccer playoffs with a 12-0 one quarter win over Chatham Charter.

They hit the back of the net less than four minutes into the game when Tanaja Snead got a line drive by the keeper.

At 34:42, Snead again hit pay dirt slipping another score past the keeper. Thirty-seven seconds later, at 34:15, Denisse Jorge kicked one straight in for a 3-0 Wildcat lead. Four minutes after that, Brianna Rangel got one past the keeper from the left side to up the score to 4-0.

Two minutes later, at 26:28, McKayla Harris got a score up the middle for a 5-0 match. At 21:38, Rangel got another ball in the net from the left to up the margin to 6-0. Twenty-one seconds later, Harris got her second goal for a 7-0 match.

The Wildcats kept the pressure on when at 19:58 Rangel got her third score of the night for an 8-0 Wildcat lead. Jorge got her second goal of the night at 19:58 for a 9-0 score. Jorge got her third goal at 18:58 for a 10-0 Wildcat lead. Cristal Carrilo made it 10-0 on a long high kick with 11:42 left. Jorge got a fourth goal with 10:12 left. The Wildcats closed out the game at 5:27 when Carrilo got her second goal.

“It was a decent game after being off for more than a week,” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “ They showed up today and played with great confidence. Now it’s over and we don’t know who our next opponent will be. It’s not over. We have to stay focused and calm and take each game as they come.”

Hobbton will host No. 13 seed Chocowinity Southside on Thursday.