Midway avenges South Lenoir loss with third round shutout

For the second season in a row, the Midway softball team took regular season losses to South Lenoir only to turn around and avenge those losses in postseason play. Hosting the No. 6 seed Lady Blue Devils in Tuesday’s third round of the NCHSAA 2A Softball State Playoffs, the Lady Raiders earned their third straight shutout of the postseason, firing on a two-out rally in the sixth inning to take a 4-0 victory.

Tuesday’s contest was very much a pitcher’s duel throughout much of the game. South Lenoir got just one runner on base in the top of the first inning before Midway got off to a promising start in the bottom. Tamia Gwynn launched a lead-off triple into the outfield but was stranded there as the next three batters were retired in order.

Again in the second inning, the teams stranded one runner each as the battle between the two pitchers continued.

The Lady Raiders served up a three up, three down inning in the top of the third and got two runners aboard in the bottom, but the recurring theme was solid defensive play across the board through the fourth and fifth innings.

After serving up another three up, three down effort in the top of the sixth, fortune smiled on Midway in the bottom of the inning as the game completely flipped upside down. Eva McLamb drew a walk to lead the inning off and was moved over to second base on an infield groundout by Ella Clark. Mollie Honeycutt struck out swinging, quickly putting two outs against Midway and the inning looked to be shaping up just like all of the ones before it. Instead, though, Jordan Christopher delivered a triple into center field, scoring McLamb to put the Lady Raiders up 1-0. Peyton Herring laced a line-drive to the second baseman, a play that went down as an error though a well-hit ball literally took the glove off the defenseman and another run scored. Sarah Autry followed suit with another triple into left field, sliding in safely on a close play at third and scoring Herring to make it 3-0. Then Gwynn smacked a hit into center to score Autry, making it 4-0.

South Lenoir finally got out of the inning but the damage had been done. With their backs against the wall, they put together their best effort in the top of the sixth inning The Lady Blue Devils tried to also put together a 2-out rally, getting a walk and single to put runners at first and second. Freshman pitcher Kyleigh Stonerock, though, fanned the final batter of the game and the celebration was on as Midway got their revenge in a 4-0 victory.

Leading the effort offensively for the Lady Raiders was Gwynn with two hits. Ives, Stonerock, Honeycutt, Christopher, and Autry all had one hit each. On the mound, Stonerock was sensational, getting 15 strikeouts against three walks and two hits.

Midway, now 18-3 overall, awaits to see if they travel to take on No. 2 Roanoke Rapids or host No. 7 seed Jordan-Matthews on Friday.