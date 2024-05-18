Clinton’s Sumner, Midway’s Marley finish in top 20

The NCHSAA 2A Golf State Championships were held this past week at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe. Participating in the event were three golfers from Clinton High School and one golfer from Midway High School.

Representing the Dark Horses individually were Brock Sumner, Finn Howard and Hayden Money, while Kaison Marley represented Midway. The competition was fierce at this level, but the locals held their own and posted respectable scores in what will likely be a memorable event for them.

Clinton’s Sumner had best showing among the local players, posting a two-day total of 151. Sumner shot 77 on the first day but regrouped for a better showing on the second day, shooting 71 to reach his final score. Sumner’s score of 151 put him in a tie in 16th in the state.

Right behind him was Marley from Midway, who shot one-stroke back at 152. Marley shot 75 on day one and 77 on day two. Marley’s final putt of his high school career was a birdie, which put him in a two-way tie for 20th position.

Howard turned in scores of 86 on the first day and 81 on day two, posting a score of 167 in the event and rounding out the local golfers was Boney, who shot 85 on day one and 84 on day two, giving him a match total of 169.