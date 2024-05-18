On the road again: Clinton headed to No. 2 Manteo

Clinton took to the road in Thursday night’s NCHSAA State 2A Girls Soccer Playoffs, traveling all the way over to East Carteret for postseason action. The Lady Dark Horses sprung a slight upset in this contest, taking down the No. 7 seed Lady Mariners by the final score of 4-1.

Bridget Rentz, Caroline Holland, Ava Williford and Jenna Jackson all scored goals for Clinton as the Lady Dark Horses advanced to Monday night’s third round action.

There, Clinton is faced with a tall order as they make yet another long drive to take on No. 2 seed Manteo. The Lady Redskins are 16-2-1 overall and have pitched a couple 9-0 shutout wins in their first two games of the playoffs.