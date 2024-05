The Midway Lady Raiders continue their remarkable postseason run, reaching the NCHSAA 2A East Regional Championship for the second year in a row.

Hosting No. 7 seed Jordan-Matthews on Friday night, Midway jumped all over the Lady Jets in the early-going of the fourth round game and staved off a late comeback effort to grab an 8-3 win.

Midway will now host Game 1 of a Best-of-3 series against Martin County on Tuesday evening.

See the full rundown in Tuesday’s edition.