Raiders nearly pull upset behind stellar outing by McLamb, fall just short to No. 1 Greene Central

Raider shortstop Tripp Westbrook crosses second base as he loads up to fire the ball to first completing an inning ending double play in the bottom of the third.

Pitcher John McLamb follows through after a late inning pitch. McLamb went the distance Friday night, throwing eight and a third scoreless innings in a terrific effort on the mound for the Raiders.

First baseman Christian Gainey takes this one himself and just beats Greene Central’s Jordon Scott (6) to the bag for the out.

Friday night’s fourth round of the NCHSAA State 2A Baseball Playoffs was a grueling one for the Midway Raiders. They knew the task was a steep one as they traveled to undefeated No. 1 seed Greene Central for a showdown of two powerhouses. The Raiders, though, were up for the challenge, giving the Rams everything they had and then some. After a hard-fought battle and an epic showdown between two great pitchers, it was Greene Central that finally found a way to win, getting an extra-innings walkoff in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 1-0 win.

Early miscues dampened Midway’s chances in the first inning. After getting a lead-off hit by pitch, Wyatt Herring was tossed out on a pickoff at first, squandering a baserunner. After an infield groundout, the Raiders quickly had two outs and a strikeout later in the inning stranded another baserunner. Midway then escaped an early chance from Green Central in the bottom of the first inning, getting a 3-out strikeout to strand a pair of Rams in scoring position.

After that, the game really transitioned into a defensive slugfest. The Raiders went three up, three down in the top of the second inning and nearly returned the favor in the bottom, save for one walk.

The third inning mirrored the second as another three up, three down quickly put the bats back into the hands of the Rams. With the exception of one batter getting on thanks to an error, they, too, went down quickly and the game was progressing at a quick pace.

The fourth inning was a pair of three up, three downs and the game quickly moved into the fifth inning with tension quickly rising. Like clockwork, the strong pitching and amazing display of defense was in full effect with another dose of two three up, three down efforts in the fifth.

Midway again suffered that same fate in the top of the sixth but the bottom of the inning became dicey for the Raiders. After a leadoff single from Braden Burress, a sac bunt by Easton Creech moved Burress into scoring position with one out for Green Central. Midway elected to intentionally walk Will Radford and a strikeout and a flyout shut the threat down with no harm done.

For the sixth consecutive inning, the Raiders failed to produce a baserunner in the top of the seventh and the game shifted to the bottom of the seventh. The Midway defense stood tall, though, getting a fly out and two strikeouts to force extra innings.

After two quick outs, Midway finally broke through and showed signs that an opportunity could be brewing. Tanner Williams got a single into center field and Christian Gainey followed suit with a single into left. A three-pitch strikeout, though, quickly sat Luke Peterson down and ended the Raiders best chance of the game. In the bottom half, the Midway defense continued to keep the Rams at bay, getting another three up, three down on a fly out, ground out, and strikeout.

In the top of the ninth, the Raiders again got a runner aboard with leadoff Wyatt Herring getting a single. That was it for Midway, though, after a fielder’s choice at second, a ground out at first, and another strikeout quickly shut them down yet again, stranding a runner at second base.

The bottom of the ninth is where the perilous walk-off that ended Midway’s season occurred. Will Radford drew a leadoff walk and was moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Riley Radford. Noah Uzzell was the hero for the Rams as he delivered a single deep enough into right field to allow Bradford to score, earning Green Central the 1-0 win to propel them to the East Regional Finals. That’s where the Rams will take on Whiteville for a spot in the State Championship.

Senior John McLamb went the distance on the mound for Midway and gave everything he had. He racked up seven strikeouts, walked four, and gave up three hits in nine innings. At the plate, the Raiders had three hits; one each from Herring, Williams, and Gainey.

Midway concludes their season at 20-6 overall and bids farewell to five seniors.