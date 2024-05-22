Clinton travels to Manteo, notches 2-0 clean sheet to advance

The Clinton Dark Houses sprung a monumental upset on Monday night. Traveling to take on Manteo in the third of the NCHSAA State 2A Soccer playoffs, the Lady Dark Horses took the Lady Redskins down by the score of 2-0 to advance to the fourth round.

Sophia Jackson had both goals for Clinton, taking assists from Caroline Holland and Kenzy Yang. After the game, Lady Dark Horses head coach Adam Smith spoke highly of his team’s effort and expressed that they are hungry for more.

“The girls played well tonight. They showed a lot of grit and determination throughout the game,” Smith said. “This was a complete team win and we’re happy for the girls but we still have a lot of work to do.”

That work includes yet another road trip for the Lady Dark Horses as they’ll head to Roanoke Rapids on Thursday night. The Lady Yellowjackets are the No. 3 seed in this year’s East bracket, boasting a 16-2-1 overall record. They have one common opponent with Clinton this year in East Carteret. The Lady Dark Horses took down East Carteret 4-1 in the playoffs while Roanoke Rapids notched a draw with the Lady Mariners earlier in the season, 2-2.

With the win, Clinton is now 16-10 overall headed into Thursday’s contest.