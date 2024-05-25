Lady Horses topple another big seed to advance to East final
The Lady Dark Horses have been on a tear in the postseason, taking down one top-seeded foe after another. Their latest victim was Roanoke Rapids on Thursday night as Clinton returned home the winners of a 1-0 upset to advance to the East Regional Final.
The Lady Dark Horses got the game’s only goal in the second half, breaking the seal in what was largely a tightly-guarded battle. This win marks Clinton’s third straight road win against higher-seeded opponents, including the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in back-to-back games.
“We’re very proud of the girls. It’s a big accomplishment,” said Clinton coach Adam Smith. “We had to dig deep at certain points during the game but the girls accepted the challenge.”
Now, with a trip to the State Championship next weekend on the line, the Lady Dark Horses will have to overcome No. 4 seed Seaforth, a team that defeated Clinton 5-0 earlier this month.
Smith knows the task is a tall one, saying, “We still have some work to do.”
The East Regional Final will be played Tuesday night at Seaforth.