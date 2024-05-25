Lady Horses finish phenomenal run, going perfect in regular season

The Clinton High School track team recently concluded a stellar, history-making season, boasting a perfect regular season record to claim the SAC-6 Conference championship and qualifying for the 4×200 team competition at the NCHSAA state championship at NC A&T State University.

JaNiyah Simmons, Ja’Niyah Mosley, Rubi Davila and Journey Powell, the 4×200 team, were all in the state finals at NC A&T University. The whole team won medals in conference, held at St. Pauls High School, leading up to the state competition. The team took third in the individual heat and 11th place overall in state.

Track coach Christopher Jackson lauded the girls for a “phenomenal” season.

“These girls defied the odds and not only won conference champions for SAC-6, but also had a perfect regular season record,” Jackson stated. “Our 4×200 team qualified for state and competed at NC A&T. Although they fell short, 11th place overall, and 3rd place in their individual heat, I am still beyond proud of each and every one of them!”