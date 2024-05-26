Midway star pitcher signs with Trojans

Standout Midway pitcher John McLamb has made his collegiate decision, picking the University of Mount Olive to be his destination in continuing his academic and athletic career. McLamb had an illustrious career for the Raiders baseball team and will now use his talents for the Trojans.

Throughout his time with Midway, McLamb racked up some pretty impressive stats. He played in 82 games and pitched in 181 innings to average an earned run average of just 1.18 and 302 strikeouts. At the plate, McLamb had a batting average of .389, smacking 100 hits, eight home runs, and 80 runs batted in. Offensively and defensively, he was a big threat, capable of making a big play at any time.

With his high school career now complete, McLamb will make the short transition up to the University of Mount Olive, where he will look to continue to shine just as bright in the classroom as he does on the field.

Academically at Midway, McLamb was a member of the AIG, Beta Club, and CTE Honor Society. In addition, he is an NC Scholar and Academic All-Star. Having earned an overall GPA of 4.4, McLamb received numerous scholarship opportunities before deciding that UMO will be where he will pursue his degree in Business Management.