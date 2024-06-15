League shines for another season

A youngsters attempts to round the bases as fielders meet her.

The coach-pitch league gets a game in at Garland.

Garland is home to a thriving softball league that has been fostering youth development and community spirit since the early 1990s.

The league, open to children and teens ages 4 to 18, hosts evening games starting between 6:15 and 8 p.m. Beyond teaching the fundamentals of the sport, the league focuses on enhancing developmental skills, offering young participants a constructive and enjoyable after-school activity.

Coach Brian Lane, a product of the very program he now helps lead, touted the league’s long-standing impact.

“I grew up playing in this league, and my kids were a part of it. It’s been a significant part of our lives,” Lane shared.

The league, which received a revitalizing reboot in 2016, has seen a positive influx of participants, greatly benefiting the local youth and the broader community.

A key attraction at Garland’s softball games is the concession stand, offering a range of refreshments from lemonade and freeze pops to barbecue. Although the food selection may vary, it ensures that attendees can enjoy a meal without leaving the grounds.

The league is actively seeking new players and encourages community members to come out and support the youth. With its strong focus on skill development and community engagement, Garland community leaders said the softball league continues to be a pillar of local sports and a beacon of hope for its young athletes.