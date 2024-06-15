Disc golf course takes root in Royal Lane Park

The 18 holes of disc golf winds acround the woods on the edge of Royal Lane Park, on both sides of the ampitheater.

The start of the blue 9-hole stretch for the novice disc golfers.

Royal Lane Park has enhanced its recreational offerings with the addition of a new disc golf course, which is expected to have its grand opening in the first or second week of July.

Garrett Bryant, the City of Clinton’s interim recreation director, expressed his enthusiasm about the project.

“I can’t wait to see people come out to enjoy the new disc golf area,” Bryant said. “The course is right next to our beautiful greenway area, providing a perfect combination for outdoor activities.”

The disc golf course is a key component of the Royal Lane Park and Recreation Master Plan, which aims to expand and improve the park’s facilities to better serve the community. The master plan focuses on enhancing recreational opportunities, promoting healthy lifestyles, and fostering community engagement through diverse and accessible amenities.

The new disc golf course, designed to cater to both novice and experienced players, is expected to attract a wide range of participants. The sport’s growing popularity stems from its accessibility, affordability and the physical and mental benefits it offers.

The 18-hole disc golf course doubles as a nature trail at the park, with the trail beginning at the amphitheater. The 18-hole course includes a 9-hole blue course behind the amphitheater, which is shorter and geared for beginners, and a 9-hole red course in front of the amphitheater that offers more of a challenge.

The disc golf course comes as part of a multi-phase, years-in-development master plan at Royal Lane Park to address input from the public as to what they would like to see.

Playing disc golf promotes cardiovascular health, improves concentration, and provides a fun way to connect with nature. In addition to the new disc golf course, the park’s greenway area offers scenic trails perfect for walking, jogging, and cycling. The combination of these features is expected to make Royal Lane Park a prime destination for outdoor enthusiasts and families looking for recreational activities.

“The new disc golf course and the existing greenway area complement each other perfectly,” Bryant noted. “It’s part of our broader vision to create a versatile and engaging space for everyone in the community.”

The benefits of the new disc golf course extend beyond recreation. It supports the park’s goal of promoting physical fitness, offering an inclusive activity that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy.

Additionally, the course is expected to attract visitors from outside the immediate area, potentially boosting local tourism and benefiting the local economy. While the exact date for the grand opening is yet to be confirmed, city officials are eager to celebrate this new addition to Royal Lane Park.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the park’s website and social media channels.