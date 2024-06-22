YMCA staff members and volunteers coordinated the lessons all day from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m., resulting in a day full of swimming.

With the sessions broken into age groups, swimmers found themselves with other children in their age range.

Each participant was given a certificate at the end of their lessons.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, free to the community, was held Thursday at numerous YMCA locations, including Sampson County’s site. It sought to teach children and adults important water competency and safety skills to combat drowning, one of the leading causes of death for children. Participants as young as 3 years old could partake in the event.

Organization was key to a smooth operation, especially with an influx of signups this year at the Sampson YMCA.