Despite earlier rain showers, golfers hit the links

Jame Knowles, a member of the third place team in the 5th flight, watches his drive.

It was an eventful weekend at Lakewood Country Club as the golf course hosted its annual Member-Guest Benefit Golf Tournament. Friday’s big rains and the lingering gloomy skies on Saturday didn’t dampen the overall enthusiasm from the numerous golfers that descended on the course.

The festivities got underway Thursday evening with an 18-hole Par 3 Skins; it was supposed to continue with an even bigger day on Friday until Mother Nature delivered a washout.

The action picked back up on Saturday, though, as the main event, a day-long tournament featuring competition across seven different flights, unfolded, beginning in the early morning. The teams were composed of twosomes — one member and one guest — that all teed off throughout the early afternoon. Within the tournament itself were several smaller challenges, including Hole-in-One and Closest to the Pin competitions. In the evening, folks were treated to dinner by Flash BBQ and music from Joey Panzarella. A blind draw corn hole tournament was also provided, offering the golf course and golfers an additional opportunity to try and earn some money.

Sunday brought the closing ceremonies of the weekend but not before one final day of play with a Captain’s Choice Super Ball tournament unfolding, beginning at 9 a.m.

When all was said and done, all of the awards from the big event were handed out Sunday afternoon, officially closing out the weekend.

Winners from across the flights were:

Championship Flight:

1st Place: Caden Hodges and Logan Atkins

2nd Place: Richard Gillis and Chase Suitt

3rd Place: Logan Sessoms and Natalie Peterson

1st Flight:

1st Place: Zach Honeycutt and Jeremy Tyndall

2nd Place: Jack Bonner and Jamie Hollis

3rd Place: Kaison Marley and Jack Hazelbeck

2nd Flight:

1st Place: Gene Kirby and Tyler Gainey

2nd Place: Maxton Bunce and John Larkin Spell

3rd Place: Jefferson Wilson and Johnny Baggett

3rd Flight:

1st Place: Camden Wilson and Jonathan Stephenson

2nd Place: Jamie McLamb and Donnie Bass

3rd Place: Danny Crewe and Chris Smith

4th Flight:

1st Place: John McNeil and Dawson Jackson

2nd Place: Tate Naylor and Trace Faircloth

3rd Place: Jonathan Wood and Austin Mack

5th Flight:

1st Place: Riley Starling and Korey Hussey

2nd Place: Bentley McLamb and Ross Williams

3rd Place: Eric Hall and Jamie Knowles

6th Flight:

1st Place: Ty Dickenson and Billy Zumwalt

2nd Place: Dan Heinz and Scott Faircloth

3rd Place: Robby James and Greg Strickland

After the tournament, Lakewood Country Club thanked everyone saying, “We appreciate all of our players and sponsors for this year. It’s because of you all that we are to have a successful tournament each and every year. Congratulations to all of our winners. We are already looking forward to next year.”

See Saturday’s paper for coverage on Coharie’s Member-Member tournament from this past weekend as well.