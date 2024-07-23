The Clinton Dark Horse football team is hosting the first ever Sampson County Women’s Football Clinic this Saturday, July 27, and they still have slots to fill for anyone interested. It is free of charge, and it starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

This event is not new to Coach Johnny Boykin, but it is new to this area. “I’ve always done some type of women’s clinic or women’s event everywhere I’ve been,” said the new Dark Horse coach. “Our moms want to know about the game. And it’s also a way for young girls to find avenues, or find ways into the game if they want to.”

The clinic is going to highlight offense, defense, and fundamentals, and it will go as far as teaching the participants on how to prepare the athletes for college recruiting, including training.

“It’s a way to bring our moms, our daughters, our nieces — men are welcome, also, but we it to cater to women,” Boykin continued. “We’re trying to make it so they have an idea of what their kids go through — or, you know, parents want to know about concussions, they want to know about equipment. It’s a bridge for them to get to know the coaches better.”

A guest speaker will be in attendance, and some of the event highlights are listed as football education, fellowship/networking, and support. The event website highlights that “This is a perfect opportunity for mothers of football players to engage, learn, and enjoy a day dedicated to football.”

It is available to everyone in Sampson County, regardless of school district affiliations. Coaches and representatives from other schools will be in attendance. Lunch will be provided.

More information and registration can be found on the event website: tiny.cc/qf6azz.