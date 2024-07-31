Clinton Dark Horse Soccer is set to hold their annual alumni game this Friday, August 2, at 6:30 p.m., at the Dark Horse Soccer complex.

Head coach and athletic director Brad Spell noted that there will be four decades of CHS alumni playing. “Everywhere from the 90s to the 2020s,” he noted.

He also said there will be over 80 players competing, both men and women. The teams are co-ed.

There are four teams participating, with Team 1 and Team 3 facing off first, and Team 2 and Team 4 taking the pitch in the second game.

The winning teams will face each other in a shootout between captains to determine the final winner.

The first game kicks off at 6:30, and the last game is set to kick off around 7:45, with the shootout to take place after.

Spectator entry is $8, and the concession stand will be open.

Reach Brandt Young at (910) 247-9036, at [email protected], or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.