With fall sports finally kicking off for local schools, here is a preview of the sporting events that are coming up the rest of the week for Sampson County. See Saturday’s paper for all the results.

Pigskin Jamboree

The annual Sampson County Football Jamboree will take place at Midway High School on Friday, Aug. 16. Sponsored by GFL, the jamboree will feature Clinton, Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway and Union. Price of admission is $10, and gates open at 4:15 p.m. The teams will play 50-minute games with 10-minute transitions between them. The team listed first is the home team.

Even with the rains the area has received lately, the Jamboree is still set to take place, according to Sampson County athletic director James Lewis. An update will be provided if this changes. Watch our Facebook page and clintonnc.com for any updates.

Schedule:

5 p.m. Midway vs. Camp Lejeune

6 p.m. Hobbton vs. West Bladen

7 p.m. Lakewood vs. Fairmont

8 p.m. Clinton vs. Overhills

9 p.m. Midway vs. Union

Clinton

As a result of area rains, the men’s soccer opener at North Johnston was moved to Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The Dark Horses will host Richlands Thursday night with a 6:30 p.m. start time.

The volleyball team opened up its season at home against Lakewood Monday, and will play at East Bladen on Thursday, with JV starting at 4:30 and varsity following.

Women’s tennis hosted Rosewood to start the season Tuesday.

Harrells Christian

With the first area game of the season, HCA hosted Fayetteville Academy’s volleyball team on Monday, and played their first home game of the season on Tuesday. They will play again on Thursday, starting with JV at 4 p.m.

Men’s soccer started their season at home against Cape Fear Christian Academy on Tuesday, and will play at Arendell Parrott Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Women’s Tennis played at Village Christian on Tuesday, and they play again at Arendell Parrott Academy at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Their football team opens up its season at home against Covenant Day on Friday at 7 p.m.

Hobbton

Men’s soccer was set to open up their season on Monday at home against Midway, but the game was rescheduled for Aug. 27 due to the rain. Their season opener is now tonight at Wallace-Rose Hill at 6 p.m.

Volleyball kicks off their season at Spring Creek tonight. JV starts at 4:30, with varsity to follow. They also play Thursday at home against James Kenan, following the same schedule as Wednesday.

Lakewood

Volleyball opened up at CHS on Monday, and will play at Lejeune Thursday, following the 4:30 JV start time with varsity following.

The men’s soccer team opened at home against East Columbus Monday, and will travel to Pender Thursday, with the game starting at 6 p.m.

Midway

Volleyball opened up at home against South Johnston Monday, and will play at home again on Wednesday against Princeton. 4:30 JV start time for those games, and Varsity will start at the conclusion.

Raiders men’s soccer will kick off tonight at 6:30 p.m., as they host South Johnston. That is their only game this week.

Union

Volleyball started the fall sports seasons for the Spartans, as they played at James Kenan Monday and hosted East Bladen Tuesday.

Men’s soccer will open their season tonight, traveling to Heide Trask for a 6 p.m. game, and will play at Pender Thursday at 6 p.m. as well.

