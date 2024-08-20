Leopards players talked last season and more

With the early-week rains holding off, Lakewood held their football media day on Tuesday evening, with players and local media members in attendance.

It was unique in its own right. Instead of having speakers talking to players, the LHS coaching staff focused more on the team, offering up players to participate in interviews.

A lot of emphasis in the interviews was about Lakewood’s deep run in the playoffs last season, and how the culture has changed with their new coach, John Holt. Many players highlighted their conference championship as being one of the best parts of last year.

Juan Parker, a junior linebacker, running back, and slot receiver, suffered a sprained ankle last year, which sidelined him for a portion of the season. He noted that when he did play, it was more on offense than defense. “It felt great,” he said, in reference to the Leopards’ playoff push. “We haven’t done that in, like, 20 years, I think. It was cool.” He also noted that the Leopards are more versatile this year under Holt, adding new formations and plays.

Senior Chris Carr added they are looking forward to both rebuilding under Holt, as well as getting back out on the field and showing the Leopards’ product.

Rylan Godbold, the senior quarterback at the helm of Lakewood’s offense, and free safety on defense, said that last season “felt good.”

“Previously, knowing that we haven’t had success going into the playoffs and stuff, it felt good, and making that deep run,” Godbold said. On the scheme for this year’s offense, he said it is a “mix.” He continued, saying, “[We are] running the ball, passing the ball, just trying to get everyone the ball, getting our playmakers the ball with space is what our main thing is.”

Godbold said he loves “putting on that Vegas Gold” and “coming out during Friday nights to a home crowd, and playing for them.”

David Bryant, a senior offensive and defensive lineman, said his favorite part of being a lineman is “seeing the person in front of me, and being able to take their head off legally. He smiled, following up his comment by saying that he also enjoys being able to work for his team.

“I’m definitely looking forward to playing a new position this year,” Bryant asserted. “They have me at offensive guard. Previously, I had just been playing tackle on both sides of the ball, and I’m just really ready to see what this position has to offer me.

“My favorite part of last season was not just going as far into the playoffs as we did, but beating a few teams they really thought we couldn’t beat,” said Bryant. “And just meshing as a team, we really gelled as a team.”

Landon Neal, a senior who is a long snapper, backup kicker, and tight end, also suffered an injury last season, which sidelined him during the playoff run. But, that didn’t stop him from being there. “It was great watching the boys go,” he said.

Neal’s spirits and optimism are still high for this season, even after missing Lakewood’s historic run last year. Things he is looking forward to this season are “seeing how far we can go” and “seeing how much of a team we can build,” he said.

“It was actually fun,” said senior wide receiver Jaziah Brunson, on the LHS playoff team last year. “I like being around those types of guys, especially in those types of moments. Being at Lakewood, we don’t have those. Just getting to play with guys like that was electric.”

“Everything,” was Brunson’s answer on what he likes about having Coach Holt at the helm this year. “Ever since I knew he was coming here, I knew we were going to have to get to work and be well-disciplined.”

Xavier Howard, a senior defensive end, said their playoff run was “tough,” and he noted that he also was sidelined with an injury for it. He expanded on the thought, saying he was laying in a hospital bed after an accident that led to a broken hand, texting his teammates and coaches supportive words and encouragement.

Junior linebacker and tight end Dashaun Carr said the playoff run was “fun” and that they had a great team, which led to their success.

“My whole family came here, so I just wanted to have a good representation of our family name,” Carr said, about what it means to be a Leopard.

Dontavius Smith, a junior cornerback, said his favorite part of last season was “us winning the conference champs,” and he said he is looking forward to “seeing how far we can make it” this season.

Reid Ammons, a freshman quarterback and safety, said he’s adjusting to varsity football and is also looking forward to seeing how far the Leopards can make it this season.

Freshman center and defensive tackle Jay Smoot enjoys “getting to hit people a lot,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting better and growing, so I can go to college and play football,” he added.

Lakewood opens up their season at home against Spring Creekn ext Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.

