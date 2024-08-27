Lady Lions undefeated in tournament, regular play

The Mintz volleyball team opened its season in Fayetteville last weekend, competing in the Berean Bulldog Invitational.

The Lady Lions faced a strong Berean team, but ultimately secured the win in five sets. For the championship match, they faced Northwood Temple, sweeping them in three.

All-tournament honors went to three Mintz players — Sadie Parrish, who led all players with 44 digs; McKenzie Street, who recorded 10 aces; and Katy Hales, who had 22 assists, who brought home the awards for MCA.

The Lady Lions hosted Clinton Tuesday, and they continued their winning streak.

Clinton had a come-from-behind win in the first set, beating MCA 26-24. The second and third sets ended in favor of Mintz, 25-15 each. The fourth set started out with the Lions jumping out to an early lead, but the Dark Horses fought their way back to tie it up at 13. From there, it was back-and-forth, but the Lady Lions prevailed 25-23 to capture the win in front of the hometown crowd.

Lions coach and athletic director Dan Heinz commented that “This was a great match between two teams that are blending young talent in with veteran players. Everyone knows that a team coached by Sheila Davidson will be prepared and will battle.”

“We had great efforts by seniors Mackenzie Small with 10 kills and 16 digs, Sarah Millen with six kills and three blocks, and junior Sadie Parrish, who recorded 16 digs and four aces,” he continued. “Junior Abby Walters had 17 assists, nine kills and three aces, and classmate Audrey Rich led the team with seven blocks. Sophomore McKenzie Street added three aces and 16 digs.”

“Clinton leaders included senior Kailee Parrish with 6 kills, 4 aces, and 13 digs, sophomore Jenna Jackson added 7 kills, 16 digs and three aces,” he added.

The JV match went three sets, with the Lions winning the first set 25-15. Freshman Hales served 14 straight points, but the JV Dark Horses came back strong to win the second set 25-23. The Lady Lions closed out the third set 25-18 to take the win.

MCA returns to action Thursday against Jacksonville Christian and Clinton will take on East Duplin Monday.

Coach Dan Heinz contributed to this article.