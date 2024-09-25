Midway volleyball returned to their home court on Monday, hosting fellow 2A foe South Lenoir in a nonconference battle. For the Lady Raiders, it was a quick day at the office as they easily dispatched of the Lady Blue Devils in straight sets. Getting wins of 25-9, 25-9, and 25-13, Midway wasted little time in claiming the 3-0 victory.

South Lenoir entered this contest with a respectable 8-4 overall record. Historically, the Lady Blue Devils have been successful in previous years and have appeared to be well on their way this season. That’s not at all how things unfolded on Monday as the Lady Raiders completely dominated from start to finish.

The first set was all Midway as they quickly opened up an enormous lead that South Lenoir never challenged. Leading 21-6 at one point, they finished things off, cruising to victory in the opening set, winning 25-9.

Just like in the first set, the Lady Blue Devils posed little threat. After an opening tie of 1-1, the Lady Raiders quickly pulled away, running out to a lead of 12-1. South Lenoir did get a couple quick scores, but Midway quickly regrouped and got back to dominating the game. They raced off to another big win, another 25-9 blowout.

It was very much rinse and repeat in the third set as Midway once again steamrolled their opponent, getting a 25-13 victory.

“I feel like we’re starting to gel,” said Midway head coach Susan Clark. “We’ve come a long way. Still have a long way to go but I think we’re getting things figured out and settling in.”

Kaedyn Moran led the offense with 11 kills. Sam Carter had seven kills and Cailyn Hewlett had four. Ella Clark had 16 assists and six digs and Georgia Register had eight assists. At the net, Carter, Hewlett and Peyton Herring all had two blocks.

With the win, Midway improves to 9-3 overall and are currently 3-0 in conference play. They were right back on the court on Tuesday, stepping back into conference play against Red Springs. They were set to conclude their week on Thursday against St. Pauls.