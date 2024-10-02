Brandon Lusk wears many hats, but all are blue and white

Brandon Lusk can often be found with his blue-and-white Raiders hat on backwards when on the sidelines for Friday Night Lights.

With deep roots in three different sports, Brandon Lusk found himself coaching all three at some point in his career.

Brandon Lusk, the athletic director at Midway High School, has an interesting dynamic that not many coaches — or schools — see. Not only is he the athletic director, but he is also an assistant coach on both the baseball and football teams.

The Garner native said he had aspirations to one day be an athletic director, but sometimes those plans went to the wayside. “Kind of the more I learned [about being an athletic director], it wasn’t something I wanted to rush into,” Lusk said.

A graduate of UNC-Greensboro, Lusk played college baseball at Lenoir Community College, but baseball wasn’t his only sport. “I played football, basketball, and baseball, year-round. I’ve always been a sports guy,” he said. He’s been a coach since graduating college, and this marks his 20th year coaching high school football.

“Just growing up, always playing sports,” said Lusk, on what influenced him to get into coaching. “Being from Garner, there were always great coaches in the area. Great coaches, even in youth sports — they were great teachers. I knew I wanted to do something with athletics, and I loved teaching young people.”

“I started coaching AAU [basketball] for 10-year-olds,” he continued. “I grew up with those kids, all the way through high school.”

It was a basketball tournament that changed his career path, though, he said. “We were at a tournament that first summer at Southeast Raleigh High School, and just three hours into it, I was offered the JV baseball coach position,” Lusk reminisced. “I took that position, and quickly jumped onto the football program.”

From there, Lusk saw a myriad of changes throughout his career. “I coached American Legion baseball in Clayton for eight years,” he remarked. “I did three years at Clayton High School [as a coach], where I learned about the behind-the-scenes of high school baseball. The athletic director there, Jerry Smith, was great to the coaches. He showed respect all-around. Gary Fowler was the principal, and he was great with the kids and coaches.”

“I was back at Clayton in 2016 as the baseball coach after some time in Johnston County,” he said. “I spent about seven years there.” Since then, he has spent the last two years at Midway as both a teacher and coach, until he accepted the athletic director position job this summer.

What got him to Midway was a desire for a new atmosphere and knowing the right people. “I needed a change, and I knew some people down in Spivey’s Corner,” said Lusk. One of those people was head baseball coach Justin Carroll, whom Lusk had coached in high school baseball.

“It’s a great community, with great kids and great families … a great fit for me at this time in my career,” the AD said.

Lusk isn’t obsessed with titles like many others are, he said, especially when it comes to coaching. “Going from being a head coach to an assistant coach, many people aren’t willing to give up that title,” he remarked. “A coach is a coach in my opinion. I think that comes from having mutual respect; it’s knowing your role as well as theirs.”

The athletic director position opened up at Midway this summer, and Lusk admits that he wasn’t fully prepared for it. “When this position was opened, I wasn’t prepared — but you’re never truly prepared until you do something,” he said. “I’m still learning more and more and finding mistakes I’ve made and what I can do better. I want to give our kids the best things possible at Midway. And these coaches — they work so hard and give up so much of their time.”

“Time,” Lusk said, is the biggest challenge of being the AD. “Sometimes there’s not enough; that’s why I don’t mind staying a little later. I don’t want to leave too many things undone for the day.” Another challenge, he said, is the fear of not having done it before. “I’m quite fortunate to have people there to help me in many different ways.”

The curve of learning new things is also tough, he said, but “that comes with any new job.” “The Pigskin Jamboree was a lot to wrap my head around, but [Sampson County athletic director] James lewis was a great help. He was so helpful throughout the process.” A full-circle moment happened for Lusk and Justin Carroll this summer, as Lusk said Carroll helped him out this summer.

A project that he inherited, the new fieldhouse that is set to open early next year, is something he’s taken great pride in, but cannot take full credit for it. “I inherited it,” Lusk said. “I can’t take credit for planning or anything like that. I’ll answer questions if I can, but sometimes I’ll call [former Midway athletic director] Coach Lane and ask any questions I can’t answer.”

“It’s coming along great,” he said. “We’re hoping to be in there in January of 2025, but it’s been a long time coming. I’m not from this area, but I’ve been hearing stories about how long it’s taken. We have past Midway graduates donating money to the project so their kids can enjoy it. I’m really excited.”

When it comes to how he balances being the head of athletics as well as an assistant coach, Lusk said it’s all about knowing your role. “When I’m out there [on the football field], it’s Coach Sloan’s team,” he remarked. “I’ll give him suggestions, but sometimes they don’t take the suggestions. And that’s what you want — you don’t want someone that will always take your suggestion, just because you’re the athletic director. If there’s a time where it needs to come from the AD side of things, we’ll have those conversations in my office.”

On the topic of the community and how they can support him in his job, Lusk said “just keep supporting our students and athletes.” “That’s what any schools should be about — it shouldn’t be about me or my job, it should be about the students. Teachers, administration, coaches; they are there for the kids.

Reach Brandt Young at (910) 247-9036, at byoung@clintonnc.com, or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.