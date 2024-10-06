Clinton’s varsity soccer team delivered a dominating 9-0 win Wednesday over East Bladen in a game that was marked by sharp passing, aggressive offensive play, and stifling defense. The Dark Horses put on a clinical display of teamwork and skill, with multiple players contributing to both the attack and defense. From the first whistle, it was clear that Clinton had control, and they never looked back.

Clinton wasted no time in asserting their dominance. In the first 18 minutes of the game, they had already scored twice, showcasing their offensive power early. Nelson Guerrero was at the heart of the attack. At the 20-minute mark, Guerrero scored the team’s third goal, positioning himself perfectly to take advantage of an opening in East Bladen’s defense. Guerrero was relentless throughout the game, using his quick reflexes and awareness to stay close to the ball and distribute it effectively to his teammates.

Guerrero worked closely with Holden Spell and Chris Zelaya, an aggressive duo that consistently applied pressure on East Bladen’s defense. Their coordinated play created multiple scoring opportunities and kept the opposition on their heels.

On defense, Camden Parker anchored the backline, making critical stops and maintaining defensive integrity against East Bladen’s sporadic offensive efforts.

“We came out with the right energy,” said Clinton head coach Brad Spell, after the game. “Nelson was incredible up front, and the defense held firm all game.”

Clinton’s side-passing game was on full display, with players like Walter Santos, Cullen Brewer, and Parker executing seamless transitions between defense and offense. At the 24-minute mark, Spell found the back of the net again, putting Clinton up 4-0.

Moments later, Guerrero scored his second goal of the game, making it 5-0 with just over 18 minutes left in the first half. One of the key moments came when the East Bladen goalkeeper fumbled a loose ball, allowing Clinton’s Ryan Freeman to capitalize. Freeman pounced on the error, assisted by JJ Najera, to score another goal, further extending Clinton’s lead to 6-0.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, East Bladen’s defense showed moments of resilience. They managed to hold off Clinton for stretches, with defenders stepping up to block shots and challenge the Dark Horses’ forwards. However, Clinton’s relentless attack eventually wore them down. Spell noted the overall team effort, saying, “We had a lot of different players step up today. It’s good to see that kind of depth.”

The second half began with a sense of inevitability, as Clinton already had a commanding lead. Just a few minutes into the second period, Griffin Williams provided an assist to Melvin Cruz, who scored Clinton’s seventh goal at the 43-minute mark. The team’s pace and precision were evident as they continued to pressure East Bladen’s defense, never letting up despite the comfortable lead.

Brewer followed up with Clinton’s eighth goal, showing off his footwork and control in the box. Spell continued to be a constant threat, creating numerous scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. Despite several close calls, including one where Santos was just centimeters away from scoring, East Bladen managed to hold off a few more goals during the second half. “Holden was just everywhere today,” his head coach and father said. “He was creating chances and keeping the pressure on them.”

Clinton’s defense, led by players like Oskar Adasiak, Brewer, and Spell, remained strong throughout the game. David Paz also played a key role in the final minutes, helping to control the pace and maintain possession in the backfield.

With Clinton in full control, it was clear that East Bladen had few opportunities to challenge the Dark Horses’ backline. In the closing moments of the game, Clinton added a final touch to their impressive performance. Williams once again delivered a precise assist, this time to Paz, who finished the play with a goal, bringing the score to 9-0.

The teamwork and chemistry displayed by Clinton in this match were unmistakable, with each player contributing to the team’s overwhelming success. Clinton High School’s 9-0 win over East Bladen was a testament to their preparation, skill, and depth as a team. The Dark Horses demonstrated excellent communication, precise passing, and an aggressive approach that left little room for their opponents to breathe. With standout performances from Guerrero, Holden Spell, Chris Zelaya, and many others, Clinton’s team showed they are a force to be reckoned with this season.

“We’ve got some tough matches ahead, but if we play like this, I’m confident in what we can achieve,” said Coach Spell in his closing remarks. With this impressive victory, Clinton will look to carry their momentum into their upcoming games as they continue their push for a successful season. The win leaves them well-positioned for future challenges and with plenty of optimism about the road ahead.