On the cool fall evening the area experienced Wednesday, the soccer field at Union High School was buzzing with energy as the Spartans prepared to face off against Lakewood. Both teams were eager to leave their mark in what looked to be a highly competitive match. It was the Leopards who took one from the home team, securing a 5-0 shutout in Carolina 1A Conference play.

The players from Union gathered for a 10-minute warm-up, executing drills with precision and focus. Just five minutes before kickoff, Union’s coach gathered his players for a brief pep talk. He spoke words of encouragement, followed by a team prayer. The Spartans huddled close, their unity palpable, and after the final “amen,” a thunderous roar erupted from the players, setting the tone for the game.

As the whistle blew to start the match, Union’s Ronnie Castro wasted no time in creating scoring opportunities. His quick footwork and vision led him to threaten Lakewood’s defense early in the game. Joining him in the attack, Cris Sebastian and Jesus Pedraza, helped push the ball forward with Erik Lara showing great control and tenacity in the midfield, shutting down several Lakewood attacks. On the defensive side, Union’s Edisson Erazo played with an aggressive edge, challenging Lakewood’s forwards and keeping their momentum in check.

However, Lakewood’s Edward Palap-Perez showed equal determination on the opposing side. He constantly found openings and created chances for his team, testing Union’s defense. Cristofer Cortes exhibited excellent ball control, while Aaron Avila regularly sent accurate long balls down the field, setting up his teammates for potential scoring opportunities.

In the first half, Union’s Sebastian made a daring run towards Lakewood’s goal, nearly converting it into a scoring play. His quick footwork and speed put immense pressure on Lakewood’s defense, but they held their ground. Union’s Josue Lopez also played a key role, making aggressive defensive plays to keep the game close, while Roco Esparza and Jacob Vera-Rodriguez collaborated well to set up offensive attempts. Union’s Castro continued to shine, using his composure to control the pace of the game and slow down Lakewood’s attacks, while Raul Laguna delivered several long balls, pushing Union closer to the goal.

Coach Evert Cruz remained vocal from the sidelines, offering advice to his players. “When you get the chance, keep your head over the ball to get a more accurate shot,” he urged them as Union created more opportunities but failed to find the back of the net.

Despite Union’s efforts, Lakewood’s offense proved formidable. Palap-Perez worked tirelessly, setting up plays and creating openings for his teammates. Midway through the first half, Lakewood’s John Fernandez capitalized on a well-timed pass from Palap-Perez, finding the back of the net for the game’s first goal. The celebration on the Lakewood sideline was short-lived, as they quickly refocused, eager to extend their lead. Kevin Molina then converted a header from a throw-in, doubling their lead as they began to pull away.

The Union goalie, JanCarlos Delgado, played a critical role in the match, making several key saves to prevent Lakewood from further widening the scoreline. Despite the relentless pressure from Lakewood’s forwards, the Union goalkeeper stood tall, determined to keep his team in the game.

As the first half came to an end, both teams huddled up, discussing tactics and strategies. Union knew they needed to regroup if they were to mount a comeback, while Lakewood was determined to maintain their lead.

When the second half began, Lakewood’s Palap-Perez once again set the tone with his aggressive play, which began to unsettle Union’s defense. A quick throw-in from Cortes led to another goal, this time from Lakewood’s Avila, who slipped past Union’s defenders and placed the ball perfectly in the net, making it 3-0. Lakewood’s William Acosta became pivotal in controlling the pace of the game in the second half, organizing his teammates and distributing the ball effectively across the field.

Union struggled to regain their composure, as Lakewood continued to press forward. John Fernandez from Lakewood used his speed and agility to create more chances, working in tandem with Kevin Gonzalez, Gerson Navas, and Avila. As the minutes ticked away, Lakewood’s attack became more fluid and coordinated. In the 13th minute of the second half, Lakewood’s Navas scored twice, working in close connection with his teammates to break through Union’s defense and extend their lead to 5-0.

Though Union showed flashes of skill and determination, their efforts were ultimately stifled by Lakewood’s organized defense and strategic playmaking. Coach Cruz encouraged his players throughout the game, pushing them to continue fighting despite the scoreline. Union’s Lara, Vera-Rodriguez, and Josue Lopez played with heart until the final whistle, but Lakewood’s dominance was undeniable.

By the end of the match, Lakewood had secured a 5-0 victory, with standout performances from Palap-Perez, Avila, Acosta, and Fernandez. Their coordination, tactical awareness, and relentless drive proved too much for Union to overcome.

Despite the loss, Cruz remained optimistic about his team’s future. “We had opportunities,” he said. “We just need to work on solidifying our chances and keeping our composure when it matters most.” His words echoed a sentiment of resilience and hope as Union continues to develop and refine their skills for future matches.

For Lakewood, the game was a testament to their discipline and teamwork. Each player contributed to the win, whether through defensive stops, well-placed passes, or clinical finishes in front of the goal.

As the players shook hands at the end of the game, there was mutual respect between the two teams. Union left the field knowing they had given their best, while Lakewood walked away with a well-earned victory. Both teams will undoubtedly carry the lessons from this match into their next challenges.