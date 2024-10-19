Katie Britt, a senior at HHS, looks to make the putt in an earlier competition.

A Sampson County women’s golf team member is making history next week.

Katie Britt, representing Hobbton High School, will participate in the regional round for the first time in school history.

Britt, a senior at HHS, said she is optimistic for her upcoming match. “It feels very exciting, because I’m the first girl from Hobbton to ever go to regionals,” she said in an interview. “I’m very excited to represent my school.”

But, that excitement doesn’t come without the trepidation of playing post-season golf.

“I’m very nervous, because normally when we play our matches, we only play nine holes, but we’ll be playing 18 on Monday,” she said. “Most of these girls have been playing their whole lives, and I’m just a beginner. I’m excited, but I’m also nervous.”

Britt is only in her second year of playing golf, and it is only the second year that Hobbton has fielded a golf team.

To qualify for regionals, a golfer must shoot a score under 55 in three rounds on the season. “You can play however many matches you want, but your lowest three rounds count for regionals,” she noted. Her low average, she said, was “around 53.”

Regionals kick off Monday morning at 8 a.m., but Britt wasn’t certain exactly what time she would be teeing off, saying it would be “around 8-9 a.m.” The regionals will be take place at Goldsboro Golf Course.

