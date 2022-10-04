Oct. 21 golf tourney raising money for charity

Tim’s Gift has been a staple in the Clinton community for 10-plus years. Thousands of Carolina citizens have come to this small house right off Northeast Boulevard in aid for anything from medical equipment to prayer.

Tim’s Gift operates solely through donations and the annual Project Hope tournament. All proceeds from the tournament go straight back into the community in the way of donating equipment, helping with medical bills, or even gas cards to those in need.

The 12th Annual Hope Project will be held at the Coharie Country Club on Oct 21.

There will be a 50-50 drawing for prizes and food will be served, the tickets are only a dollar a piece. You can register for the even on their website timsgift.com or sign up on arrival. This event helps Tim’s Gift Charity to continue operations and helping Carolinians when they need it the most. Come out to the Coharie to sign up.

