Runner of Year Happel leads squad to stellar season

The Midway Cross Country team had an incredible season this year. Coach Jay Faircloth came into the program this year and the program, led by Hailey Happel, excelled this year.

With 12 runners (all female), the Lady Raiders won the regular season. They won every meet, consistently placing in the top 10 in finishes. Their dominance didn’t stop there as they would then take the conference championship.

The state playoffs began and the Lady Raiders had seven runners qualify for the regionals at the end of the season. Happel won the SAC-7 Runner of the Year was named top female runner for the Conference championship.

At regionals, Happel qualified for the State championship after her excellent performance. At the event, she finished 61st out of 127. Next season the Raiders will be losing six runners to graduation, but have talent coming up the pipeline.

Faircloth remains optimistic about the near future and this to say about his time as coach so far.

“After coaching at Lakewood for last 10 years, I moved over to Midway this past fall,” said Faircloth. “This was my first year as head coach for cross country. Nobody knew me so I was nervous from the start. I brought what I learned from what Lisa Hair taught me when I was assistant with her at Lakewood. I combined it with my coaching style and a little bit of military discipline to help get these girls where they needed to be. They did all of the work though.

“Discipline, respect, and hard-work is all a coach needs and they had it,” Faircloth attested. “This season, watching these girls get better every week and coaching Hailey in hers and my first state championship, rates right there with coaching my four children in different sports and watching them succeed.”

