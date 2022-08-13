Jamboree officially kicks off local football

Garrett Britt snags an interception, one of six by the Wildcats.

Kollin Hunter, who returns from an ACL injury last season, stands under center and leads the Leopards offense.

The 2022 Sampson County Pigskin Jamboree showcased Sampson teams and spelled the return of high school football in the county.

The jamboree kicked off with Union Spartans. A completely new team came in to show with an exception of one player. New QB Cole Weeks is coming out of JV and is showing promise with keeping the chemistry, with Coach Doug Burley lauding his summer training.

Next showing was Lakewood Leopards against West Bladen. This scrimmage was a defense heavy display. The Leopards stood their ground at the goal line three times, keeping Bladen scoring. A fumble recovery by Nakia Owens put Lakewood on the board. In the final two minutes, the offense led by Kollin Hunter handed the ball off for a 45-yard touchdown run.

Coach Barrett Sloan mentioned some tweaks on the O-line just trying to keep their guards and open up for the run “Offense line we gotta get better at catching on. We gotta get better at clickin, ya know?” The defense was the standout performance of the night but Sloan gave praise all around.

“I’m proud of those guys! Coach Holland did a great job with them and we can’t wait for the Gators to come to Lakewood!”

The Hobbton Wildcats dominated Fairmont in the Sampson County Jamboree Friday night. The Wildcats kept Fairmont out of the end zone while getting six turnovers and only losing one.

“We are super excited about the defense,” comment Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “They looked like a million bucks. The offensive line was a huge improvement from Wednesday to today. We have to keep getting better because we have a big game next week.”

The Wildcats’ first game of the season will be at Midway.

After a summer filled with hot, grueling workouts, the Midway Raiders were finally able to strap up their pads and lace up their cleats for some hard-hitting football. Gorgeous weather set the scene for the 8 p.m. segment of Friday night’s Sampson County Football Jamboree as Midway and South Johnston took the field.

The Raiders had first opportunity on offense and they sure made the most of it. Their opening drive was a beauty as they mixed up their passing and running attack. Midway quickly scored the game’s first touchdown after Trey Gregory broke off a long run, shaking off a pair of defenders along the way.

South Johnston took possession and quickly returned the favor. The Trojans, though running the ball somewhat effectively, relied much more on short, check-down passes. This method of offense proved effective as South moved the ball slowly and steadily en route to an equalizing score.

With both teams having scored fairly early in the segment, the game took a slower pace as the two defenses began to put in work.

As a result, the Raiders offense slowed down and they were unable to produce any more points. Their defense, though, picked up, which featured an impressive goal-line stand. The Trojans, however, did pick up one more score to technically outscore Midway, 2-1. The Raiders did have their chances late, but an untimely turnover ended an opportunity for them to even things up.

New head coach Kyle Stevens still had mostly positive things to say about his team after the game.

“We came out real sharp,” Stevens began. “Overall we played with real great effort, great intensity, and great enthusiasm. We had our backs against the wall a couple times but the kids really responded. And, that’s what you’re looking for in these types of games – how do they respond?”

Midway is set to host Hobbton on Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Clinton Dark Horses were the last game of the scrimmage. The Dark Horses came out strong with offensively scoring a TD on their first run. The QB battle remained relatively even as both players got reps in. The D-Line was a bit jumpy in the beginning, but settled in quickly.

With all the preseason formalities now out of the way, the real season is set to kick off next week. Clinton will be at Greensboro next week.

