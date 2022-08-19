Crusaders, led by Spell, Gibbs, get big road win to start 2022

It was another fine evening for some Thursday night football, as the Harrells Christian Academy Crusaders hit the road to play the Arendell Parrott Academy Patriots at Hodges Field in Kinston.

Sixteen years have passed since these two faced off, with the Crusaders taking the win 22-6. Both teams at that time were juggernauts, undefeated in their conferences. Both came into Thursday hoping to get off to a good start after each notching impressive 2022-23 campaigns, including Harrells’ state runner-up finish.

In the end, it was the Crusaders who came out on top on the road, withstanding a furious second-half rally to win 55-38.

Harrells ran the ball to start, hitting a little resistance only to catch the Patriots napping on a fake hand-off. Ethan Spell pulled off a 25-yard run for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead. Arendell Parrott responded in quick fashion — 40 seconds to be exact — with a 79-yard run by Case Barber, followed by a 2-point conversion. The following possession was met with more resistance on the run. Spell threw to Samiir Gibbs, who broke a tackle to bring it in for a 55-yd touchdown. Harrells stopped the Patriots and received the punt.

The first ended with Harrells on top, 14-8.

At the start of the second quarter, Harrells aired it out. The Patriots committed a pass interference penalty, resulting in a first down, which propelled Harrells on a drive that ultimately saw Spell fire a pass to Connor Casteen on a fly route for a 10-yard touchdown. Both teams went 4-and-out on their next drives. The Patriots responded with a run from Christopher Stimson for 15 yards, diving in for a TD. With two minutes left in the first half, Spell threw a 30-yard pass to Casteen for a TD to make it 28-16 Crusaders.

The teams fought back and forth for a bit, until the Crusaders gained some traction and starting marching up the field. Spell threw a nice spiral for a 15-yard touchdown, again to Gibbs.

The Harrells defense kept the Patriots at bay until a costly face mask penalty. and then a 20-yard run by Aaron Jones for a touchdown. They wouldn’t allow another run, shutting down the subsequent 2-point try, making the score 35-22, with Harrells still in control. The Crusaders quickly answered, with Eli Hardison sprinting to the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked, so Harrells still held a commanding 41-22 lead.

The Patriots struck back hard with a couple of long runs. The Crusaders couldn’t hold the line and the Arendell Parrott stormed up the gut for a quick TD to keep the game within reach at 41-30.

The Crusaders got to the goal line in their next possession looking for another score, only for an untimely fumble to squash that. The fumble was recovered at their own 5 by Luke Corbett. Tensions rose as the Patriots were driven out of bounds and tempers flared as a fight almost ensued. Personal fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct were given to both teams, after which a quick strike by the Patriots brought the game within reach.

With eight minutes left in the 4th, the Crusaders led by only three, the score being 41-38.

The Crusaders capitalized off a pass interference penalty, scoring again on a rushing TD. After breaking a would-be sack, Spell rushed in to convert for two, making the score 49-38. The Patriots attempted a fourth down conversion with four minutes left only to be swallowed by the Crusader defense. The Crusaders offense tacked on another touchdown, bringing the score to the eventual final, 55-38.

Spell threw for 177 yards and 4 TDs and rushed for 137 yards and 3 TDs on 10 attempts. Gibbs led both teams in receiving, racking up 147 yards on five receptions. Leading tacklers for Harrells were Hakeen Murphy, with 5.5; Ethan Spell, with 5; Case Barber, with 4.5; and Chamani Newton with 4.

“I’m glad to get out of here,” Crusaders head coach Jason Arnette said after the game. “Our roster is already small. Losing J’kaeshi Brunson in the first quarter hurt us. Followed by losing his backup, turned us into a spread offense. I’m proud of my boys for standing and proud of our QB. I hope we’ll get healthy, but I think we’ll be all right.”

Next week, Harrells plays at home against High Point Christian at 7 p.m.

