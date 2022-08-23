Horses D racks up 16 sacks, 3 safeties, 1 TD

The Clinton Dark Horses traveled to Goldsboro to take on the Cougars on Friday night, stampeding them on both sides of the ball, including a masterful defensive performance and an eventual 48-6 win.

Despite the slow start, the game came alive when Clinton’s defense came on the field during the first half. The Dark Horse’s forced three safeties and aided the offense with a defensive touchdown off a fumble. Clinton remained dominant in the game, combining a total of 26 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks. Zylon Johnson was named the Defensive Player of the Game.

The Horses’ passing game wasn’t up to par with their standards — not much was needed — going 4-for-10 in the air gaining 56 yards with one interception. The first half for the offense was rocky. The offense, despite their slow start, made a turnaround in the second as they began to put together a string of successful plays, led by Josiah McLaurin. McLaurin carried the ball 15 times accumulating a total of 126 yards and a touchdown. His total amounted to almost half of the entire running corps, earning him the Offensive Player of the Game.

On the whole, the Clinton Dark Horse amassed a total of 332 yards with six touchdowns with one turnover.

“Co-defensive coordinators Ryan Hunt and Dennis McFatten did a great job drawing up a good game plan,” Dark Horses Coach Cory Johnson said. “The kids did a great job executing defensively.”

On the offense side of things, Johnson commented. “Offensively, we left points out there in the first. It took us a while, but we got in a rhythm. I was proud of how we finished the game. We are thankful for a win. We are gonna regroup and learn from our mistakes and get ready for one of the biggest rivalry games in the state.”

And a big rivalry game it is, as the Dark Horses will be on the road this week to face off against Wallace Rose-Hill for what will be The Sampson Independent’s Game of the Week. The game is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

