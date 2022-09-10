Raiders hand Leopards first loss in rout

Near-perfect conditions greeted Sampson County football fans on Friday night as old rivals Midway and Lakewood tangled once again out on the football field. The Leopards entered this contest a perfect 3-0, looking to keep their hot start going. For the Raiders, they were looking to establish a win streak of their own before heading into league play. At the end of the night, it was Midway that was able to walk off the field victorious, capturing a 30-8 victory.

After the opening toss in the pregame, it was Midway that received the ball first. Their offense moved the ball out to near midfield but the drive stalled there and the Raiders were forced to punt. Lakewood took over on their own 18-yard line where the Leopards experienced near similar results. They also got out to around midfield before stalling out and having to punt. After the kick, the Raiders offense was back on the field at their own 24-yard line.

Another short drive greeted Midway and the Raiders were forced to punt the ball for the second time. Lakewood took over once again, this time on their own 29-yard line and settled in for a long drive.

Defense, though, was the rule early on as at the end of the first quarter, the score was 0-0 with Lakewood facing fourth down.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Leopards drive was shut down deep in Midway territory. As a result, the Raiders took over on their own 15-yard line. The drive started relatively positive for Midway, as they picked up a quick first down. From there, though, it was perilous times for the Raiders as a penalty, a sack, and two broken up passes forced a punt attempt. Things got worse for Midway when the punt got away and rolled through and out the back of the end zone for a safety. With that, Lakewood was up 2-0 with 9:47 to go in the first half.

On the free kick, disaster struck the Leopards as they mishandled the ball and Midway recovered the fumble.

The Raiders took over and began to march the field. Their offense had finally woken up and they punched in the first touchdown of the game on a pass completion from Tripp Westbrook to Kendrick Tyndall. Midway then opted for the 2-point conversion and was successful, cashing in on a run up the middle. With 5:56 left in the half, the Raiders lead 8-2.

Kollin Hunter took over on the next drive for the Leopards, utilizing his legs to gash the Raiders defense. After starting on their own 35, Lakewood was quickly into Midway territory and threatening. The Leopards, though, ran out of steam down around the Raiders 10-yard line and turned the ball over on downs. With that, Midway took over and took a knee, carrying an 8-2 lead into halftime.

Out of the break, Lakewood got the ball first and took over on their own 40-yard line. The second play from scrimmage saw a big pass play to set up a short rushing touchdown from Hunter to tie the game up, pending the PAT. The PAT clanked off the left upright and was no good and with 10:25 left in the third quarter, the score was tied up at 8-8.

On the ensuing Midway drive, the Raiders went right to work. Utilizing a Westbrook to Josh Lupo pass hookup, the Raiders moved quickly into Lakewood territory. With 9:12 on the clock, Trey Gregory rumbled down the right sideline for a 10-yard touchdown scamper. The Raiders once again converted the 2-point try and lead 16-8.

Lakewood’s next drive went three and out and Midway turned things around and moved with a vengeance. They were quickly down in Leopards territory at the 15-yard line but their drive fell apart there and they turned it over on downs.

Lakewood’s drive then went back…way back.. and the Leopards were forced to punt out of their own end zone. The punt was a great one but Gregory got a great return for the Raiders, setting them up at the Lakewood 21-yard line with 1:04 left in the third quarter.

At the end of the third quarter, Midway lead 16-8, facing first and goal inside the Lakewood 10-yard line.

On the first play from scrimmage, the Raiders punched it in for another score. Gregory followed suit, cashing in on the 2-point try and putting Midway up 24-8 with 11:54 left.

The Leopards got a little pep back in their step on the ensuing drive. With Hunter putting the ball back in his own hands, Lakewood was marching. Tony Freeman chipped in, reeling off a big run and breaking several tackles to convert a big third down to keep the drive alive. The Leopards, though, just couldn’t take advantage as they suffered back-to-back incomplete passes to turn the ball over on fourth down.

The Raiders took full advantage.

They marched the other way, converting a long third down along the way, and found the end zone on a 10-yard pass play to just about close the doors on Lakewood. Midway again lined up for, and twice converted, a 2-point try, but flags nullified the points. After four attempts at the 2-point conversion, it finally failed, leaving the score at 30-8 in favor of Midway with 4:47 left to play.

Then, things went from bad to worse for Lakewood with 3:25 left to play. A pass attempt from Hunter ricocheted off the receiver and and landed right into the hands of Midway’s Zi Sparks, who hauled in the game-clinching interception.

From there, Midway was able to run out the clock and cement the 30-8 victory.

After the game, Raiders head coach Kyle Stevens praised his team, especially their physicality, in getting the win.

“We’re priding ourselves on being a physical team,” he said. “I think the last two weeks, in the second half especially, you can just see that growth where we really seam to enjoy getting into people offensively and defensively. Now we’re just looking to do that from start to finish.”

The Raiders defense was markedly better the past two weeks, which really showed tonight as Midway limited what has been an electric Lakewood offense. Stevens highlighted his team’s game plan in preparing for the Leopards offense.

“We worked on communication this week. Lakewood has a lot of empty formation, motions all over the place, a lot of guys moving. Big thing was Jarrett Cooper and Dustin Williams communicating everything and making sure everyone was lined up and on the same page,” Stevens concluded.

With win, Midway is now 2-2 overall. They kick off conference play on Friday night, hosting East Bladen. For Lakewood, they drop to 3-1 overall and will continue non-conference action, hosting West Columbus. Both game times are set for 7 p.m.